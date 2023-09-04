Peace seems out of reach and aid is in short supply. In camps for displaced people in DR Congo's war-torn eastern province of Ituri, despair is growing on the back of violent horrors experienced amid a feeling of abandonment.

"I had six children, three were hacked to death by machete by ADF" rebels, said Henriette Lofaku, 60, who has taken refuge in the town of Komanda, 75 kilometres (45 miles) from provincial capital Bunia.

The militant ADF, affiliated with the Daesh terrorist group, has been wreaking havoc since the 1990s in the north of the country's neighbouring province of North Kivu but has in recent years spread its tentacles to Ituri.

They compete with a shoal of local militia to outdo each other in barbarity -- one such group being Codeco (Cooperative for the Development of Congo), which is accused of killing at least 15 people last month in a fishing camp.

Lofaku and her family lived in Walense-Vokutu, a village on the border between the two provinces. One evening in April 2021, the ADF attacked.

"We fled and abandoned everything... They burned everything," she recalled.

Like her, Justine had tears in her eyes as she recounted the death of her sister, killed with her son with the family on the run.

"Bombs were exploding everywhere," she said, sitting outside her clay-walled shack.

The locality of Komanda, a destination for those fleeing the violence, hosts around 40,000 displaced people who, according to the local humanitarian community, get by with very little assistance.

"We are suffering hugely. Under these tarpaulins, we have no medicine, no food, nothing. The authorities have to know that we exist!" said Christine Dida, a mother of eight, who fled Djugu territory three years ago.

Bahati Letakamba, who has nine children, has also spent three years in Komanda.

"We have to make do and work in native fields to live," he said, gesturing to a little cassava flour left over to feed his family.

Critical situation

"The situation for the displaced is really critical," said Serge Mahunga from the NGO group Solidarites Internationales active in Komanda.