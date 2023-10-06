The death toll in the flash floods that swept through a hilly state in India's northeast has risen close to 40 even as rescue workers continued to search for nearly 100 people officially said to be "missing", including 22 soldiers.

The flood began shortly after midnight on Wednesday, when a glacial Lhonak Lake high in the mountains overflowed after a heavy rainfall.

The waters cracked open a 6-year-old dam that was the largest in the Indian state of Sikkim, and then cascaded through towns in the Lachan Valley below.

It was the latest deadly flood to hit northeast India in a year of unusually heavy monsoon rains. Nearly 50 people died in flash floods and landslides in August in nearby Himachal Pradesh state, record rains in July killed more than 100 people over two weeks in northern India.

More than 2,000 people were rescued after Wednesday’s floods, the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority said in a statement, adding that state authorities set up 26 relief camps for more than 22,000 people impacted by the floods.

Rescue workers were still searching for nearly 100 missing people, according to the Sikkim state government.

Vinay Bhushan Pathak, the state's top bureaucrat, said that 26 people had been taken to hospitals with injuries, while nearly 3,000 tourists were stranded in the flood-hit a reas along with 700 taxi drivers.

“We are evacuating them through helicopters provided by the army and the air force,” he said.

The South Llonak Lake has been rising in recent years as a warming climate melts the glaciers that feed it, putting pressure on the dam that contains it, but it wasn't clear what triggered the breach.