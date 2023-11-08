With the proliferation of social media apps in the last few years, a make-believe world has come to life on our screens. Young influencers with no steady jobs travel the world, filters hide wrinkled faces, and cats dance.

Can this illusion ever shatter?

“It does shatter when human tragedies as distressing as those in Gaza are shared on social media”, clinical psychologist Elif Banu Ucar tells TRT World.

This is when people begin to grasp the inherent artificiality in the constant stream of posts depicting people as endlessly cheerful, positive and carefree, she says.

“The abnormality of this synthetic presentation of social media, often unnoticed during normal times, becomes glaringly evident when confronted with the harsh realities like those in Gaza", she adds.

Scrolling through a massacre

It’s been a month since Israel initiated its relentless bombing campaign in Gaza, killing over 10,000 people, including 4,324 children.

Despite the shadowbanning attempts of some tech companies, X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok have emerged as a powerful tool for revealing the ground truth in Gaza. They have allowed Palestinian citizen journalists to tell their stories rather than wait for legacy media outlets to shape the narrative according to their agenda.

“Global protests, resistance movements, and increased awareness of events in Gaza have gained momentum from social media contents that vividly depicts the grim realities and the suffering caused by the war, even in the face of disinformation efforts,” points out Nazli Aytuna, an associate professor from Galatasaray University, emphasising the essential role of social media in empowering marginalised communities.

Aytuna refers to the French sociologist Jean Baudrillard, who argues in his book “The Gulf War Did Not Take Place” that American media presented the Gulf War as a captivating “hyper-reality” by erasing its actuality through simulations and visuals.

“Baudrillard’s critical approach prompts us to question how this tragedy in Gaza is currently being portrayed by Western media outlets, ” says Aytuna.

“The media wields the power to construct a virtual reality, altering our perception of actual events and creating a sense of detachment. So, the content created by social media users dedicated to unveiling the concrete reality of war, in contrast to this politically constructed hyper-reality, carries immense significance.”

Normalising tragedy in Gaza