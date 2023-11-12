In pictures: Global protests demand end to Israeli 'genocide' in Gaza
In pictures: Global protests demand end to Israeli 'genocide' in GazaRallies have been held worldwide to demand ceasefire in besieged Gaza. Here are some of the powerful scenes at pro-Palestine protests:
Pro-Palestinian demonstration in Buenos Aires, Argentina. / Photo: Reuters
November 12, 2023

Hundreds of thousands of protesters across the world have rallied to call for end to Israel's "genocide" of Palestinians in besieged Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 11,000 Palestinians — mostly women, children, and elderly — wounded thousands, displaced over a million and hinted at reoccupying the enclave.

Protesters took to streets in Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa to express solidarity with the Palestinians and denounce ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza.

Rallies took place in many countries, including Argentina, US, Spain, France, UK, Morocco, Tunisia, Israel and Belgium.

Check out these inspiring scenes! 👇

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
