Roger Waters’ deep voice and lyrics are known to evoke a sense of introspection among his listeners. His solidarity with Palestinians has equally inspired thousands of people around the world.

TRT World’s senior producer Paul Salvatori sat down with Waters in Chile for an in-depth interview in which he talked about his childhood, Israel’s war on Palestine, Goebbelsian propaganda, and today’s sensibilities and distractions.

PAUL SALVATORI:Just wanted to talk to you about your music and your activism involving Palestine and perhaps a little bit about your tour and I thought maybe first that we start off by maybe taking a look at myself being a Canadian and perhaps yourself someone from the U.K. It is safe to say that we were exposed to a lot of mainstream media that wrongly frames Palestine as quote unquote, the problem. And I'm just curious to know, when you first began to see that in your own life?

ROGER WATERS: All right, that old story. Well, that old story is 2005, I think. I was on tour in Europe and maybe it was on “the dark side of the moon”. I can't remember what the tour was and suddenly in the middle of the tour of Europe, my agent calls me and he says - now there's a space of four days here, we could stick a gig in here. Hayarkon Park, Tel Aviv. Okay, whatever. So they put Hayarkon Park into my itinerary and I immediately started getting emails. The first ones, interestingly, were from North Africa,from Moroccans and Algerians.

And I'm. And then I started getting some from the occupied territories because the BDS movement had just started, literally, that was the year. So I got an email from Omar Barghouti, who I've since got to know very well over the years.

And I said, “please don't….” and explained everything. So, in fact, the show was sold out, but I cancelled that show, having heard that Hayarkon Park was built on Palestinian graves and blah, blah, but I came to some kind of internal compromise because I knew very little about what was going on in Palestine. I moved the gig to an agricultural community where they grow chickpeas. It is a sort of East Village that has two names – it's called, I think it is, Wahd al-Salam in Arabic - I may be wrong - and in Hebrew it's Neve Shalom, and it's sort of halfway between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. What's good about it is that there are Jews and Muslims and Arabs and Jews and Christians, Druze and agnostics. And they all live together in this community, growing chickpeas mainly. All their children go to school together and they teach kind of love and peace. So we did a gig there. We had 60,000 people who came, I think at the time it was the biggest gig that ever been in Israel and it was a huge success. And they were all Pink Floyd. Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, until the very end when I got up on my hind legs. I said there then: “you are the generation of young Israelis who must make peace with your neighbours and blah, blah, blah.”

And they went from, yayy Roger, Roger, Roger, to……[faces falling in disappointment]. It was uncanny. They went from that to what the F**k is he talking about? We are not gonna make peace with anybody. Are you crazy? They (Palestinians) are animals. I mean they didn't say all of that, but they went very very quiet.

Anyway, we left and I went back the next year and went on an extended tour with a lovely lady called Electra Patrio, I think is her name, and we went all over the West Bank. It was chilling beyond anything that I could ever have imagined to see back then in 2006 what was going on. And the absolute disdain and disgust with which we, me with the British Passport, in a UNRWA vehicle was treated by all the young Israeli border guards and people. I remember thinking at the time – if they're like that to me, what might they be like to the Palestinians?

And now to bring it entirely up to date, we know exactly what they're like to the Palestinians, because they are, as we speak, committing genocide in Gaza.

You've seen so much in the time that you've been involved in Palestinian solidarity work from the time that you became more proactive in the BDS movement. But I'm wondering how specifically the events that have transpired since October 7th have affected you?

RW: Well, like anybody with a heart. I spend my life teetering on the verge of tears…….Because you can't possibly put yourself in that position, in their position. Those mothers and fathers, those children, those 2.3 million, well a bit less now, people living in Gaza being bombarded by F-16s day and night, week after week after week. One cannot even begin to imagine what it must be like and that it's being cheered on by the most powerful empire in the world is disgusting beyond all belief. And not to mention [Zionist organisation] B'nai Brith in your country [Canada], and Trudeau – he's cheering it all on as well. What is wrong with these people? How could they possibly be doing that? How can they still be trying to cast the Israelis as victims?

I'm sorry my voice was beginning to rise.. because it's so insane in what they do and what the Israelis are doing. It's beyond all imagination. It's beyond our capacity to imagine such evil.

I wanted to ask you more generally, do you think that this says something about the dark side of humanity - the evil that people are still capable of?

RW: Now we're getting philosophical and now we have to bring Yahweh into it. God has to enter the conversation at some point because if you look at it very specifically in terms of what's going on there, God is invoked constantly.

My father, I have to say, was a deeply avowed Christian. That's why my father was a pacifist and why he was a conscientious objector. When he was called up in 1939, he said, no, no, I can't, I'm a Christian, I can't kill anyone.

So they said to him: Will you drive an ambulance? And he says, yes, I will. And then he went and drove an ambulance from the beginning of the war until 1941, when having become politicised to some considerable extent he had joined the Communist Party, he decided that the need to fight the Nazis trumped his Christianity. So he went back to the conscription board and said excuse me, I've changed my mind. They were, “who are you?”. Waters here. [The board said], look, this chap's got a degree – officer material. And that was the end of it. So, you know, he did his basic training and then officer training, and then he went to North Africa or to Italy. And he was killed.

I wanted to ask about your beloved father. Eric Waters was commemorated in Italy decades later after World War Two. And I know that you have a memory of him from the time you were around five months, if I'm correct. So I'm wondering if that figures somehow into your activism today?

RW: I mean, interestingly enough, I do a song every night that talks about my elder brother John, who was two years older than me, and how he used to sit on my father's knee when my father was home on leave, when he was doing his training, basic training and officer training and stuff like that. That’s in the show every night. So you get a picture of my family and with my big brother, me and my mother and my father. And we see that. And I say at the end of the song – I was mercifully spared the memories that they shared– that’s my father and my big brother – because I was only five months old when Daddy died. So I have no actual memory of my father. But I can't tell I can't tell you the story about the death of my father on February the 18th, 1944, without my heart and soul going back to Gaza now.I mean that's how much he affects my life now. And everybody almost I speak to. It's so unspeakable what the Israelis are doing in Gaza that, that I feel my whole body revolting against it with every breath I take.

But I'm happy to, you know, talk about the past as well.

PS: To your credit, you're so tenacious despite all the pushback from some of these groups since the one you mentioned in Canada.

Bnai Brith, my friends!