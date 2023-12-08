United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has invoked Article 99 of the UN Charter for the first time in over 50 years, marking a rare exercise of power to call on the Security Council to demand a humanitarian ceasefire in besieged Gaza.

With more than 17,000 Palestinians killed, 46,000 wounded, and 7,600 missing in the 63-day Israeli bombardment of Gaza, the United Nations warns that the entire infrastructure supporting health, sanitation, and fundamental humanitarian needs is on the brink of complete collapse.

In a letter addressed to the President of the Security Council, Jose Javier de la Gasca Lopez Dominguez, on Wednesday, Guterres emphasised the urgency of the situation: “I urge the members of the Security Council to press to avert a humanitarian catastrophe. I reiterate my appeal for a humanitarian ceasefire to be declared. This is urgent.”

He warned of the severe risk of Israel’s war on Gaza becoming a global threat, stating, “The situation is fast deteriorating into a catastrophe with potentially irreversible implications for Palestinians as a whole and for peace and security in the region.”

Article 99 of the UN Charter grants the Secretary-General the authority to bring any matter to the attention of the Security Council that, in his opinion, may threaten international peace and security.

But why is its recent invocation significant?

“It's very significant because this is possibly the only political power given to the UN Secretary-General,” Mark Seddon, Director of the University of Buckingham’s Centre for UN Studies and former media adviser to the UN, tells TRT World.

“It allows him to convene a meeting of the UN Security Council at his call to put before the members permanent five and the elected members a formal warning about a threat to international peace and security.”

The five permanent members of the UNSC are the United States, the United Kingdom, France, China, and Russia, while ten non-permanent members are elected for specific periods.

Guterres' decision to invoke Article 99 follows repeated failures of the Security Council to adopt resolutions for a ceasefire due to disagreements among its permanent members.

Late Wednesday, The United Arab Emirates proposed a draft resolution to the UN Security Council demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, scheduled for a vote on Friday morning.