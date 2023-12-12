The South Caucasus is witnessing positive developments towards regional peace and stability, after Armenia and Azerbaijan recently reached a confidence-building agreement to mutually release detainees — two Azerbaijanis and 32 Armenians — respectively.

Following the development, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement, "We wish for the prompt signing of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which will constitute one of the most crucial developments for the establishment of permanent peace and stability in the South Caucasus."

However, the way to peace has blind spots, with Armenia promoting activities of militant groups, and France provoking further conflict by militarising Armenia, both of which have hampered the process in the past.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticised France last Friday for providing armoured vehicles to Armenia, saying, “This is provocation. France should know they are not doing good to Armenia, but doing wrong.”

Although experts believe peace will eventually prevail on both sides, France’s involvement is muddying Armenia's intent, and could have a negative effect on the peace negotiations.

The experts also commented on the reasons behind this involvement, and Türkiye’s position on regional peace.

‘Greater France’

It starts with France’s ambition for a ‘Greater France’, according to Mehmet Seyfettin Erol, Professor of International Relations at the Ankara Center for Crisis and Policy Studies (ANKASAM).

'Greater France' ideal refers to discourse existing in French circles during World War I that tried to justify and publicise French colonial activities.

"It falls under France’s colonial aspirations and fears of losing its ‘sphere of influence’ in the Middle East, the Mediterranean and Africa," he tells TRT World.

The problem lies with the fact that over a hundred years down the line, France is still not ready to lose its soft power over its colonial domains in the region, according to Anar Valiyev, Professor of Public Administration at ADA University in Baku.

He explains that France can’t come to terms with the fact that it isn’t a colonial power anymore, causing what is called ‘the crisis of the middle country’. Hence, it wants to emerge as a power broker.

However, Valiyev adds that the French government lacks this ability, as President Emmanuel Macron completely misunderstood the region.

He tells TRT World that France is now seen as more of a joker, since it neither has the military nor the economic power it had in the past.

The situation is aggravated by its exclusion from the AUKUS pact (trilateral security treaty between Australia, the UK, and the US) of 2021, reducing it to ‘an unwanted actor’ in the West.

The process of devaluing France as a significant actor led the country to try to gain some influence by rivalling Türkiye, which is a successful player in the region, says Erol.

What is Türkiye’s position?

Türkiye is arch-rival to France in many regions, including the Balkans, Libya and Algeria, and lastly South Caucasus, explains Valiyev.

This is because of the Turkish help to Azerbaijan, which has made a great impact on the liberation of Karabakh, according to experts.

Because of Turkish backing, 30 years of deadlock over the Karabakh issue, and the failure of the Minsk group, has given way to the current environment of peace, Altay Goyushev, Professor of Turkic history at Baku State University, tells TRT World.

In the first Karabakh War, Armenian militant groups occupied the enclave of Karabakh, which is an internationally-recognised territory of Azerbaijan.

After the war, the Minsk Group was created to lead a peaceful resolution for the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.