The number of threatening letters sent to mosques in Germany has notably increased since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza on October 7.

According to a statement from the discrimination unit of the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DITIB) based in the northern city of Cologne, numerous letters and e-mails containing insults and threats have been sent to mosques in Germany.

Cologne Central Mosque alone has received 17 such e-mails and letters, and more recently, DITIB Selimiye Mosque in the northern town of Dinslaken was targeted.

Against this background, the Muslim community is increasingly worried, it said.