WORLD
2 MIN READ
Threatening letters to mosques in Germany surge since Israel's Gaza war
Anti-Muslim hate crimes and attacks against mosques have significantly increased in Germany since the escalation of the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Threatening letters to mosques in Germany surge since Israel's Gaza war
Muslim community in Germany  is increasingly worried. / Photo: AA Archive
January 18, 2024

The number of threatening letters sent to mosques in Germany has notably increased since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza on October 7.

According to a statement from the discrimination unit of the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DITIB) based in the northern city of Cologne, numerous letters and e-mails containing insults and threats have been sent to mosques in Germany.

Cologne Central Mosque alone has received 17 such e-mails and letters, and more recently, DITIB Selimiye Mosque in the northern town of Dinslaken was targeted.

Against this background, the Muslim community is increasingly worried, it said.

RelatedHate crimes against Muslims rise in Germany after Israel-Palestine conflict
Recommended

Insults against Muslims and migrants

Last month, a mosque in the western German city of Munster also received a threatening letter which contained insults against Muslims and migrants.

It also contained racist remarks, including "Germany for the Germans, foreigners out.”

The head of the Munster Central Mosque Association, Fettah Cavus, said that regrettably, hostility towards foreigners and Muslims is on the rise in Germany.

RelatedNew German bill threatens to criminalise Palestinian solidarity
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit