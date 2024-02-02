Murat Kargili, a well-known author famed for his dedication to unravelling the mysteries of sacred journeys, recently shared the inside scoop on his captivating exhibitions in an interview with

TRT World

.

In the early 1990s, Kargili's adventures in the Middle East led to a treasure trove of historical artefacts — postcards, photographs, ephemera and maps.

These carefully selected items now serve as Kargili's medium to impart knowledge about the region's rich history and culture. What sets his collection apart is the deliberate choice to fill a void — the absence of postcards capturing pilgrimage.

This keen observation fueled his meticulous curation, featuring postcards from Mecca to Medina, boasting unique colour palettes, panoramic views, and architectural illustrations with historical significance.

Kargili's commitment to the niche of pilgrimages was born out of this labour of love, but he didn't stop there. He redirected his focus to another sacred journey — to Jerusalem.

Acknowledging its significance across Abrahamic religions, he compiled "Souvenir of Jerusalem." Drawing from 19th to 20th-century postcards that encapsulate the essence of Jerusalem, the collection spans the city's holy places, sacred spots, gates, streets, people, commercial life, and various posters and advertising materials.

In Kargili's words, his dedication shines through, "I first included the city of Jerusalem with postcards, the holy places in Jerusalem ... in my book called 'Souvenir of Jerusalem.'"

Kargili has revitalised the Jerusalem postcard collection by seamlessly integrating images of Ottoman Palestine with postcards featuring stereoscopic photography.

Erkan Doganay curated Kargili's collection for the exhibition. Kargili has authored a book showcasing the captivating world of stereoscopic Ottoman Palestine through A 3D Journey to Ottoman Palestine exhibition.

The exhibition, hosted by the Uskudar Municipality, is poised to captivate enthusiasts at the Nevmekan Sahil Gallery until February 25, 2024.

In elucidating the project's significance, Kargili articulated, "Stereoscopic photographs, though having generated millions of images between 1850-1930, have regrettably faded from contemporary memory. Retrieving these historical photographs today poses a formidable challenge."

The exhibition serves as a poignant exploration of Palestine during the Ottoman era, aiming to convey and evoke the enduring tranquillity that characterised four centuries under Ottoman rule. It seeks to illuminate how diverse religious communities endeavoured to foster harmonious coexistence.

Notably, special stereoscopic binoculars, designed to provide a three-dimensional experience when viewing these photographs, are strategically placed within the exhibition space, enhancing the immersive journey for visitors.

Walls of Jerusalem

The historic city of Jerusalem is encircled by walls stretching about four kilometers, standing at a height of 12 meters with seven gates and 35 towers.

Rebuilt between 1537 and 1542 by Suleiman the Magnificent, this formidable fortification remains intact today. The accompanying postcard showcases the city's western and northern walls.

The Damascus Gate

Located in the central north-facing part of Jerusalem's walls, the Damascus Gate serves as the primary entrance to the city and is distinguished by its impressive Ottoman architecture. As is common in many Middle Eastern cities, the city's name is derived from the direction it faces.

The lively surroundings feature a bustling bazaar with bakeries, restaurants, and stalls offering diverse food products, creating a welcoming atmosphere for visitors. The street splits from the gate, with the left path leading to the Al Aqsa Mosque and the right path guiding visitors to the Church of the Resurrection.

Jaffa Gate

In the postcard, the clock tower at Jaffa Gate (1906) commemorates Sultan Abdulhamid II's third anniversary on the throne.

It features clocks showing European time for Western visitors and Muslim prayer times, but the British demolished it in 1920, considering it a symbol of Ottoman rule.