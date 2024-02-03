CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Chile declares state of emergency as deadly fire rages
Chile faces a state of emergency as deadly forest fires sweep Valparaiso, claiming lives and homes.
Chile declares state of emergency as deadly fire rages
Vehicles and homes burn during a fire in Vina del Mar, Chile, on February 2, 2024. / Photo: AFP
February 3, 2024

Chile declared a state of emergency on Friday as officials said 10 people were feared dead in forest fires in the central Valparaiso region, where blazes are threatening hundreds of homes.

Officials there gave the "preliminary" toll as Chilean President Gabriel Boric decreed "a state of emergency due to catastrophe, in order to have all the necessary resources" to fight the fires.

The blazes are concentrated in the Vina del Mar and Valparaiso tourist regions, where they have ravaged hundreds of hectares of forest and forced evacuations.

RelatedChile battles fire that ravaged some 200 homes
Recommended

Around 480 hectares have already been burned in Valparaiso alone, according to CONAF, the Chilean national forest authority.

The fires are being driven by a summer heatwave and drought affecting the southern part of South America caused by the El Nino weather phenomenon, as scientists warn that a warming planet has increased the risk of natural disasters such as intense heat and fires.

As Chile and Colombia battle rising temperatures, the heatwave threatens to sweep over Argentina, Paraguay and Brazil in the coming days.

RelatedDeadly wildfires provoke state of disaster in Chile
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter