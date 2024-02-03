Chile declared a state of emergency on Friday as officials said 10 people were feared dead in forest fires in the central Valparaiso region, where blazes are threatening hundreds of homes.

Officials there gave the "preliminary" toll as Chilean President Gabriel Boric decreed "a state of emergency due to catastrophe, in order to have all the necessary resources" to fight the fires.

The blazes are concentrated in the Vina del Mar and Valparaiso tourist regions, where they have ravaged hundreds of hectares of forest and forced evacuations.