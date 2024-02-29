An American convict who has spent 40 years behind bars worked in prison for over a month, earning a total of $17.74 and selflessly donated to the people of Gaza.

The convict, preferring to be known only by his first name, Hamza, worked as a janitor for a mere 13 cents per hour, accumulating around this small amount for his 136 hours of labour. His altruistic gesture captured the hearts of people globally through a social media post, resulting in a tremendous outpouring of support and assistance from the community.

Filmmaker Justin Mashouf, who had been corresponding with Hamza and deeply moved by this story, swiftly launched a fundraising campaign to support him. Initially setting a goal of $40,000, the campaign's astonishing success saw it surpassing $100,000 in just one day, illustrating how profoundly Hamza's act impacted the community.

Hamza reminded the world that amidst the might and influence of global superpowers, capable of addressing hunger and relentless bombings in Gaza through wealth, means, and diplomacy, it's the seemingly modest gestures that do all the heavy lifting in fostering hope in humanity.

As he prepares to be released in March under a new California law providing parole opportunities for minors charged as adults, he faces the challenging task of reentering society after four decades in prison.

Who is Hamza

Hamza was just 16 when a tragic accident occurred: he misfired a gun, fatally injuring his uncle in the chest. Despite his young age and the unfortunate circumstances surrounding the incident, due to his prior association with gang members, like many others his age, he was sentenced to serve 40 years in prison.

Five years into his incarceration, Hamza read the biography of Malcolm X, the iconic civil rights activist who tirelessly fought for the rights of the African-American community during the mid-20th century. He made the life-altering decision to convert to Islam, following in the footsteps of Malcolm.

Filmmaker Justin Mashouf noted that there are numerous other prisoners within the US cells who draw inspiration from the life and legacy of Malcolm X, leading them to embrace Islam.

Mashouf crossed paths with Hamza during his research for his documentary project, "The Honest Struggle," while searching for subjects for the film.

"At that time, I was in touch with around 10 individuals incarcerated in various US prisons, and I received his contact information from a community member in Los Angeles who was corresponding with him," he shared with TRT World.

Hamza's interview did not make it into the film, which aired in 2017, but Justin and he stayed in touch over the years.

As Mashouf describes, Hamza is one of the hidden gems among the incarcerated population in US prisons—individuals with incredible stories, and remarkable resilience, from whom we can learn invaluable lessons. Many of them, like Hamza, were incarcerated as minors due to involvement in gangs, often stemming from impoverished backgrounds.

Honest struggles

In the United States, which holds the highest number of incarcerated individuals worldwide at nearly 1.8 million, research indicates that Islam is the fastest-growing religion in prisons, with around 80 perccent of inmates seeking faith turning to Islam. It is also estimated that between 30,000 to 40,000 prison conversions to Islam occur annually.

Reentry into society for these inmates upon their release is a significant challenge, impacting not only the individuals themselves but also the broader community. Such challenges are exacerbated by even minor records, such as misdemeanours or arrests without conviction, which can create barriers that hinder reentry.

Mashouf, recipient of four Los Angeles Emmy Awards, a Golden Mic Award, and a Southern California Journalism Award, embarked on a journey to shed light on the stories of former inmates whose struggles to reintegrate into society and forge a new life are frequently overlooked.