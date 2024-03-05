It’s a bright and sunny Sunday morning in India’s capital city Delhi, and a group of people walk across a sprawling mosque complex in Mehrauli village, just behind the 13th-century minaret Qutab Minar – a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Spread over nearly 200 acres and with some 100 stone ruins and mausoleums, Mehrauli is one of the seven cities that form modern-day Delhi.

The oldest of them is dotted with stepwells, shrines, and pavilions and is overgrown with trees.

Thanks to social media and a growing interest in Delhi’s past, especially among the young, heritage walks by amateur and professional historians and history blogs are becoming increasingly popular, even as the right-wing government and its policies polarise the country on religious lines.

Historians believe that this growing interest is a result of the growth of Hindu nationalism, attempts to erase Muslim history in textbooks and the mistreatment of the Muslim minority in the country in recent times, which has led people to explore the country’s complex history.

From Jama Masjid, one of India’s largest mosques, to the sprawling Lodhi Gardens and the iconic tomb of the second Mughal emperor Humayun Shah, from stepwells to ancient bazaars, every corner of Delhi whispers history.

Delhi has an architecture that spans many centuries and empires – from the Tughlaqs and Mughals to the British in modern times.

From the 13th to the 16th century, the Delhi Sultanate was ruled by five dynasties – Mamluk, Khilji, Tughlaq, Sayyid and Lodi – who left behind a host of splendid buildings.

It also had a prosperous trading and banking community – dominated by the Jain community – who built magnificent temples in the same period.

At one end of the city lies the sprawling old city of Shahjahanabad, or Old Delhi – a maze of narrow alleys, houses, eateries, tiny shops, and the sprawling Mughal-era Red Fort and the Jama Masjid.

The top Indian government body that looks after historical monuments – the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) – recognises only 174 monuments in the city, but there are more than 2,000-odd of them scattered across the city.

Present tense

Since the rise of the right wing, capped by the electoral successes of the Hindu-nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has been witnessing a concerted effort to vilify and erase the Muslim past as a dark period of “subjugation” by foreign invaders.

Many states have trimmed or deleted chapters on Muslim kings and emperors in school textbooks, names of places and streets with Mughal links have been changed, and social media is awash with tales of terror unleashed by Muslim kings.

It is these false narratives that the history walks are trying to change.

Mohammad Anas Khan of Unzip Delhi is an anthropologist who grew up in Old Delhi. Now, he takes people deep into the city’s heritage and culture.

Since 2018, he has been offering heritage walks in and around historical sites at Shahjahanabad in Old Delhi, at the shrine of Sufi saint Nizamuddin, the ruins of Mehrauli, Shah Humayun’s tomb, Red Fort and other areas.

He focuses on unravelling Delhi’s soul as a model of tolerance and unity. On his Instagram account, he captures the city's Muslim heritage– from an Iftar evening at Jama Masjid to the tomb of the third Mamluk king Iltutmish.

“Delhi was the cause of many a great and historic battle. Destruction is in its foundations, and blood is in its soil. It has seen the fall of many a glorious kingdom and listened to the groans of birth. Treacherous games have been played under its skies. But still, it is the jewel of the eye of the world, still it is the centre of attraction,” he says on his Instagram page.

Abu Sufiyan, 28, lives near Jama Masjid and is a media consultant.

He also runs a popular Instagram page - Puraani Dilli Waalon ki Baatein, which loosely translates to ‘Stories of residents of Old Delhi’, where he documents the deteriorating edifices of old buildings and the stories behind them.

“In 2016, we started heritage walks with different themes after I attended some walks where I saw false narratives being propagated about how unsafe Old Delhi was or how the Mughal emperors were all cruel people. Some Mughal emperors patronised arts and even built temples,” Sufiyan tells TRT World.

“In our walks, we get local experts related to the theme, such as chefs in a food walk, a calligrapher or a historian. We don’t focus on any particular history, like the Muslim past…the framework of the city was always secular, with churches, gurudwaras, temples and mosques found in the same area,” he says.