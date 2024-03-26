Two of the major global powers seem to have thrown their weight behind the Houthis, an Iran-backed group that has controlled Yemen’s western ports for a decade and is

responsible for attacks on merchant ships

passing through the Red Sea since November 2023.

Bloomberg reported last week that the Houthis, formally known as Ansarallah, have reached an “understanding” with China and Russia to allow their ships to sail unharmed through the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Trade flows hit a major bump following Israel’s invasion of Gaza as the Houthis declared open season on all ships belonging to Israel and the countries that support its war on Gaza.

A seawater inlet that separates Asia from Africa, the Red Sea is a major interoceanic passage handling 22 percent of global seaborne container trade.

With the Suez Canal in the north and the Bab el Mandeb Strait in the south, it cuts the distance between Asia and Europe by half. Ships move between the two continents without having to circumnavigate the entire African continent, thus saving fuel and time.

Bloomberg claimed that in exchange for protection to their ships, China and Russia may extend “political support” to the Houthis at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), including the possibility of blocking any resolutions against the group.

While the United States and the United Kingdom have launched airstrikes to neutralise the Houthi threat to maritime traffic amid a steep drop in intercontinental trade, China and Russia have adopted a more reconciliatory approach towards the group, which controls the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.

The two countries abstained as the UNSC voted in favour of a US resolution condemning the attacks by the Houthis on ships in the Red Sea.

The Red Sea route has been critical for Chinese merchandise exports to Europe. Analysts believe the trade corridor has gained more significance for Russia recently as Western sanctions have redirected its oil supplies towards buyers in Asia.

“Many Western companies are now using the longer Cape of Good Hope route because of the geopolitical risks. So a higher share of the commercial vessels still going through the Red Sea are carrying Russian oil or Chinese cargoes,” Richard Bronze, head of geopolitics at London-based research house Energy Aspects, tells TRT World.

Major shipping lines like Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd have diverted all their vessels bound for the Red Sea to the south – around the Cape of Good Hope at the southern tip of Africa – for the “foreseeable future”.

Bronze says it’s unclear if the latest reported promises by the Houthis will remove the risk to vessels connected to China and Russia. That’s because many of their attacks have involved tankers carrying Russian oil or cargoes linked to China, even though they’ve repeatedly said their targets are limited to vessels with links to the US, UK and Israel.

For example, the Houthis fired missiles that barely missed a ship hauling Russian oil in January. Similarly, they fired at least five missiles towards a Panamanian-flagged but Chinese-owned and Chinese-operated oil tanker on March 23, according to a statement by the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

“The Houthis mainly focus on the ownership of the vessel itself rather than the cargoes and appear to be relying on data that often does not incorporate recent changes of ownership,” says Bronze.