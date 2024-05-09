Mariam Al Khateeb's life was turned upside down in the days that followed October 7. Israeli airstrikes destroyed the house in northern Gaza in which she and her family had lived all their lives. The 20-year old, her parents and three younger siblings were forced to flee southwards while bombs rained down around them.

The family moved into another home in the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza – but that one was attacked as well. Again, the family fled, this time to a camp in Rafah. Two months later, they moved back to the partially damaged house in Nuseirat, where Al Khateeb's family now remain.

In March, Al Khateeb left Gaza for the Egyptian city of Kafr El-Shaikh. She had hoped to evacuate her family so that they could join her. But with the recent Israeli assault on Rafah, and with all borders closed indefinitely, she has no idea if or when her family will be able to leave the enclave.

Speaking to TRT World, the dentistry student said, "October 7th is the day when we went from being alive to dying. They killed our dreams, our families, our friends. I have lost more than 10 of my best friends. I lost my uncles. They targeted everything. It was worse than our worst nightmares."

Al Khateeb is now trying to evacuate her parents and siblings with the help of two friends in the Netherlands. They are hoping to raise money using the fundraising platform, GoFundMe. But it costs $5,000 to evacuate each person, and Al Khateeb is concerned that she won’t receive enough donations. Despite the ongoing onslaught, she intends to keep her page going.

Al Khateeb’s GoFundMe account is, according to the platform, one of more than 12,000 fundraisers that have been launched for Palestinians living in Gaza since October. So far, more than $77 million has been raised.

Getting support

Al Khateeb would likely not have been able to secure a GoFundMe account without the help of her European friends. The platform only operates in 19 countries. All of them, except for Mexico, are in Europe and North America.

This means that Palestinians must know someone in these countries who can start the fundraiser for them. The creator of the fundraiser then has the money transferred into their bank account and finally passes it on to the beneficiary.

So, while a few thousand Palestinians, at the most, have some small hope of getting their families out, more than a million have no choice but to await their fate, with little chance of leaving.

They do so in a strip of land 45 km long and 7 km wide, which continues to be bombarded, where more than 34,000 people have been killed - nearly 15,000 of them children- and where over 85 percent of the population has been displaced, many of whom are now living in makeshift tents.

Even those who do manage to secure GoFundMe accounts face numerous challenges. The platform conducts a stringent process of checks before it can approve any new accounts.

It says this is to ensure the funds reach the right people and do not become part of any money laundering processes or any activities linked with national security or terrorism. But in reality, this means any money raised can take a long time to reach the beneficiaries.

Al Khateeb’s sponsor told TRT World, "At one point there was a rumour that GoFundMe was freezing campaigns. When Simone and I did some cursory research, we saw that the company was doing a lot of due diligence. Initially, GoFundMe got back to us quite quickly, asking for the birthdates and names of everyone who would receive the money and for a step-by-step evacuation plan.”

Al Khateeb’s fundraiser has been cleared and she can now start raising the money, but according to her sponsor, the platform seems particularly concerned about how Palestinians get onto the evacuation list. At the moment, the only way to do so is through a Cairo-based company called Ya-Hala.

One stumbling block is transfering the money raised through GoFundMe into an Egyptian bank account. Some of the Dutch banks have frozen transfers to Egypt because they are concerned about whose hands the money gets into.

Al Khateeb said she will receive the money via international money transfer company Western Union. She will then go to the Ya-Hala offices and pay in cash to secure her family's exit, after which she will have to wait around one month before they can actually travel.

GoFundMe did not respond to a request for an interview from TRT World, but it stated on its website that it has seen a "significant increase" in fundraising for people in Gaza. It added that "our banks and payment partners require us to apply additional due diligence, which may result in longer wait times."