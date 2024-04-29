In 2002, when Narendra Modi was serving as Chief Minister of the state of Gujarat, he presided over a pogrom that resulted in the deaths of thousands of Muslims in India. His incendiary rhetoric back then included inciting Hindus to seek revenge for the death of 59 pilgrims in Godhra after their train, the Sabarmati Express, caught fire. Muslims were blamed without proof for the incident.

Numerous scholars, academics, politicians and intellectuals in 2002 considered Modi to be complicit in one of the worst periods of rioting in India's history, and the international community reacted swiftly.

The United States, the United Kingdom and several European countries imposed a de facto travel ban on Modi, whose US visa was revoked in 2005 for violating religious freedoms at home.

The firestorm from the riots also went straight to the US Congress, where a resolution was passed by both Democratic representative John Conyers and Republican Joseph Pitts, condemning Modi for inciting religious violence.

Now, more than 20 years later, Modi is the Prime Minister of India. The travel ban is far behind him, and he is hoping to be re-elected for a third term.

Voting is already underway, but amid concerns about low turnout and negative sentiment, Modi has been upping his anti-Muslim rhetoric in hopes of energising his right-wing Hindu base and securing re-election. However, his words have set a dangerous precedent for peace and tranquillity in the country.

Unlike in 2002, the world is silent. This complacent reaction indicates that realpolitik and neo-realism are guiding the foreign policies of sovereign states towards India, with little regard for human rights.

Incendiary remarks

At a recent campaign rally in the state of Rajasthan, Modi accused his Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) main rival, the Congress Party, of distributing the wealth of the Hindu majority to Muslims or those "who have more children."

Amid raucous applause and cheering from the crowd, Modi further stated that upon winning the elections, the Congress Party will distribute wealth to "infiltrators." This comment drew sharp rebukes from the president of the Congress Party, Mallikarjun Kharge and spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi, who both considered Modi's remarks to be deeply objectionable hate speech.

With remarks such as these, Modi is violating the Election Commission of India's code of conduct, which forbids candidates from appealing to caste or communal feelings to secure votes. He has also violated India's People’s Representative Act of 1951, which criminalises anti-minority propaganda.

Such incendiary and illegal rhetoric should be a cause of concern for the international community and pressure must be exerted on India to change course.

Yet that has not been the case. Why? Let's take a look at current realities.