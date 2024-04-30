Crippled by an unfolding humanitarian catastrophe amid the ongoing war, Gaza is facing serious health and environmental threats due to the accumulation of rubble, mass graves and waste that can not be collected and stored properly.

The crisis is a direct result of Israel’s 200+-day bombing campaign.

"Mosquitoes have chewed us up because of this garbage. Someone needs to remove the garbage. For God’s sake!" a boy in Gaza City told journalists earlier this month, as he stood amid large piles of rubbish.

“The garbage caused several diseases among children and people," a Palestinian man standing in front of a mountain of waste told Anadolu Agency. "All relevant bodies are unable to work, and lack the capability and equipment to work."

Illness growing

In a recent statement, Gaza’s government media office warned that there have been "unprecedented" health and environmental repercussions for at least 700,000 people living in northern Gaza, with mountains of waste building, hundreds of mass graves, and hundreds of thousands of tons of rubble in various areas.

Ahmed Abu Abdu, director of Gaza municipality’s Department of Health and Environment Affairs, told TRT World that waste accumulation has led to the spread of infectious diseases, reporting cases of hepatitis A and "strong indicators" of malaria infections in Gaza City.

Abu Abdu warned of the risk of spreading skin infections, rashes, and allergic reactions resulting from contaminated water, as well as respiratory complications due to hazardous burning waste. Residents frequently use this as a method of disposal, but it releases harmful pollutants and toxins in the air.

He also noted that a proliferation of rodents and insects has been found throughout Gaza City such as rats, mice, flies and mosquitoes who have been attracted by the waste, especially in densely populated areas, where it's easier to transmit diseases.

More than 1.7 million Palestinians who were forced to flee their homes in the north under Israel's bombardment to find refuge in southern Gaza are living with trash piling up among tents and shelters as garbage trucks are made unusable due to Israeli attacks. Waste collection is also hampered by fuel shortages, according to a report by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Speaking to TRT World, Victor Munteanu, UNDP's head of Gaza office, said the problems included understaffing, insufficient vehicles, limited capability at a municipal level, and lack of fuel.

"The accumulation of uncollected waste in the streets has become one main public health concern," Munteanu added, highlighting how waste disposal was already operating under strain before the war broke out in October.

Six months into Tel Aviv's unprecedented aggression, some 300 heavy and medium municipal vehicles have been destroyed or damaged, based on data from Gaza municipality. Some 130,000 metres of wastewater network and 30 wastewater pump stations have also been badly damaged by the Israeli army.

Gaza municipality's vehicle depot has suffered destruction leading to the loss of "90 percent of waste collection and disposal vehicles" in the capital, as indicated by the H & E department's head who also spoke about a “severe shortage of diesel fuel” that impedes the remaining vehicles from operating.

Garbage piling up

In a statement earlier this month, Gaza Municipalities Union Coordinator Husni Muhenna said that municipal teams in the central and southern parts of Gaza cannot provide basic services because of the high number of displaced, and are struggling to handle an increase in rubbish piles in Rafah and Deir al-Balah.

During the first four and half months of Israel's offensive, Muhenna noted that nearly 80,000 tons of garbage had accumulated because of the halt in the transfer of garbage to the main waste landfill, located on the eastern border of Gaza. This has been inaccessible due to ongoing fighting.