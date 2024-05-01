Despite Türkiye's persistent refutation, supported by impartial historians worldwide, and its open invitation to examine archival records from both parties, allegations about the so-called Armenian genocide have frequently been used as a means of political pressure against Türkiye. Driven mainly by powerful Armenian interest groups in North America and Europe, the Armenian narrative sidesteps presenting substantiating material. Instead, it leans on claims and political rhetoric that stand in isolation from historical circumstances and lack legal grounds.

The origins

In the late 19th century, amidst global nationalist fervour, Armenian groups became part of destabilisation attempts against the Ottoman Empire. With the onset of World War I, they formed militias and engaged in violent acts within the empire. Their alliance with the Russian army and participation in attacks against Muslim-Turkish communities in Eastern Anatolia, prompted the Ottoman government to enact the "Relocation and Resettlement Law" on May 27, 1915. This law required the forced relocation of Armenians within the empire to ensure the safety of its territories and people.

Armenians have since depicted this relocation as a deliberate effort to eliminate them, a narrative aimed at attracting international support. Leveraging backing from Western countries, Armenian groups have continuously labelled the 1915 events as "genocide" and used falsehoods to pressure Türkiye for various political and financial gains.

No legal substantiation

Accusations of genocide carry grave implications, denoting a severe international offence with considerable legal consequences. Therefore, debates on genocide require robust legal substantiation instead of politically motivated claims.

The evaluation of the events of 1915 in the context of international law, particularly within the framework of the 1948 UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Genocide Convention), holds critical importance in terms of debunking historical falsehoods.

Genocide is described in the 1948 Genocide Convention as a universally condemned crime targeting national, ethnic, racial, or religious groups with the intent to destroy them, either wholly or partially, through acts such as killing, causing severe harm, imposing dire living conditions, preventing births, or forcibly transferring children.

No genocidal intent

To constitute genocide, there must be a proven intent on the part of perpetrators to physically destroy a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group. In other words, the simple intention to disperse a group is not enough for the occurrence of the crime of genocide. What is needed to prove the existence of such a crime is the specific intent to commit it, or dolus specialis.

If one analyses the 1915 events within the framework of the Genocide Convention, the "intent to destroy" is conspicuously absent.

Following the enactment of the "Relocation and Resettlement Law", different regulations and measures were taken to ensure the relocation of Armenians without harm. The Ottoman government exerted maximum effort to ensure the safety of civilians and their belongings, facilitating their access to new settlements.