Tehran confirmed on Monday the deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian alongside other officials in a helicopter crash in the country's northern East Azerbaijan province.

While thousands of people in Iran gathered to hold prayers, there was a mixed response to the news both in the Iranian diaspora and amongst some in the country, diaspora being staunchly against the clerical rule in Tehran.

In North America, swathes of Iran's diaspora took to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the Iranian government.

The US is home to over 577,000 people who were born in Iran or have Iranian ancestry and have been quick to voice their dissent.

Trita Parsi, whose family left Iran for Sweden when he was a young child to escape "political repression", painted a bleak view of Iran’s future.

He wrote on X that elections would have to be called to elect a new president within 50 days, but considering the low turnout in the last election, Iranians at large are not looking forward to it.

"The population has by and large lost faith in the idea that change can come through the ballot box.”

The Iranian-born analyst added that he believes "real alternatives" to what he describes as "Iran's hardliners" have not been allowed to stand for office in the last few elections.

"At the same time, those alternatives have in the eyes of the majority of the population lost credibility anyways, due to the failure to deliver change. There will likely be some chaotic times in Iran if elections are called," he said.

The helicopter carrying Raisi crashed on Sunday afternoon.

Dozens of emergency rescue teams were quickly dispatched to the mountainous area.

Hours later, the wreckage was found after Turkish Akinci drone joined the rescue efforts.