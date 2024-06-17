[NOTE: The Whaleravailable until June 25, 2024.]

"The Whaler" is a powerful documentary that delves into the controversial practice of whaling in Iceland. It exposes the reasons behind Iceland's resumption of whaling after a long hiatus, the economic costs of this trade, and the devastating consequences for endangered species and the delicate ocean ecosystem. The documentary also sheds light on the opaqueness surrounding whaling activities, a stark contrast to Iceland's image as a leader in eco-tourism and whale watching, a major source of income for the country.

In 2022, Iceland's whaling activities resulted in the deaths of 160 fin whales, the second-largest animal on Earth after the blue whale. Fin whales are classified as "Vulnerable" on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, and the International Whaling Commission has banned commercial whaling since the 1985/1986 season. The documentary compels viewers to question how this practice continues in Iceland.