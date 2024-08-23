Last Sunday, I visited Ferikoy Antique Bazaar to rediscover the gift that it is. Nearly a decade ago, the late poet Mevlana Idris introduced me to this bazaar. After his passing, many friends shared that he had brought them here, too.

Even now, the timeless inspiration lingers in this vibrant Sunday haven. Tucked into the narrow alleys on top of the slope of Bomonti is this treasure trove, brimming with whispers of forgotten eras.

Since 2009, the bazaar – one of the largest in the city— is open every Sunday. It has enchanted locals and tourists alike with its eclectic array of antiques and rare finds.

While the bazaar picks up in the afternoon, the magic is best experienced early, around mid-morning, when the crowds are sparse and there is space to explore freely.

Here, every object—whether a weathered trinket or a coveted vintage collectible—holds a story, waiting for the right beam of light to unlock its hidden secrets.

As the day unfolds, and the bazaar glows in golden sunlight, highlighting the intricate embroidery of Ottoman textiles and the polished sheen of Italian murals.

Custodians of culture

Ferikoy is more than just a bazaar; it’s a living museum. The vendors, more like guardians of history than mere sellers, turn their stalls into miniature theatres where the past springs to life with nostalgic charm.

You may find yourself lingering over rich Uzbek silks, feeling as though you’ve wandered into an ancient caravanserai while the soft hum of a gramophone playing classical music transports you even further back in time.

Each stall is a stage where eras collide beautifully, drifting seamlessly from one moment in history to the next.

If you’re seeking a unique way to spend your Sunday morning in Istanbul, the Ferikoy Antique Bazaar is a sanctuary of nostalgia, history, and endless inspiration—one visit may turn you into a regular.

Asking what is available at Ferikoy seems redundant—the real question is: what isn’t? From seashells to Victorian jewellery, records to Ottoman trinkets, Ferikoy hosts a kaleidoscope of items that transports you to different eras.

Each second-hand item carries traces of its previous owners, making these bazaars a treasure trove of inspiration for artists and storytellers alike.

The antique dealer’s legacy

At the heart of the bazaar is a seasoned community of traders, among them third-generation antique dealer Murat Kaya. “My family has been in this trade for three generations. We’re likely the oldest and most established antique dealing family in Türkiye,” Kaya tells TRT World.

He emphasises the significance of the right piece finding the right buyer at the right moment.

Thanks to the expertise passed down through his family, Kaya has reached prominent collectors, some of whom have opened private museums with their collections.

His booth showcases an eclectic array of Turkish artifacts and European antiques, including rare Ottoman-era treasures.

“These pieces hold immense cultural value,” he says, highlighting the importance of consolidating Ottoman relics scattered abroad.

One such example is a rare tombak—a delicate mixture of gold and mercury—that he retrieved from a fair in France. “We brought it back to Türkiye, where it belongs.”

Aquanaut beneath the waves

One of the standout vendors at Ferikoy is Mehmet Kides, who has been selling seashells and marine-themed decorations for over 12 years.

“I started diving as a young man and decided to turn my passion into a business,” Kides explains.

His stall is a popular spot for collectors, offering rare seashells and other marine curiosities. Despite the challenges of sustainable collecting, Kides takes pride in sharing his love for the ocean with others.

Obsessed with Japanese porcelains

Muberra Turgutlu Akan, a business development manager by day and weekend antique collector, greets us with infectious laughter and positive energy.

For her, selling at Ferikoy isn’t about profit, but about passing on the energy of each item to new homes. Her booth showcases fine French and German porcelain, but her true passion lies in miniatures—she has two full cabinets of them at home. Her rarest find? A cherished French Limoges set.