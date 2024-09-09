Monday, September 9, 2024

1855 GMT –– The Israeli military has said it detained a convoy of United Nations vehicles in northern Gaza.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said it was aware "of an ongoing incident involving UN personnel and vehicles" and was working to establish the facts. He said the top UN priority "is the safety and security of our colleagues."

More updates👇

1857 GMT –– Israeli army concealed that 3 Israelis were killed in December during Israel's bombing

The Israeli army concealed that 3 Israelis were killed in December during Israel's bombing of a senior Hamas leader in Gaza, Israel's Channel 12 reports.

1837 GMT –– US expects Israel to 'transparently' share findings on Turkish-American activist's killing

The United States urged Israel to conduct a “swift, thorough, and transparent investigation” into the killing of Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi in the occupied West Bank and called on Israel to make their findings public.

"Our understanding is that our partners in Israel are looking into the circumstances of what happened, and we expect them to make their findings public, and whatever those findings are, (we) expect them to be thorough and transparent," State Department Deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters.

Patel described the death of an American citizen as "heartbreaking," "troubling," and "tragic," but refrained from condemning Israel, stating that what transpired in the occupied West Bank is "still being determined and adjudicated."

"We're going to let that process play out," he added.

1825 GMT –– Activist Eygi 'will remain an icon' for Palestinian struggle: Palestinian groups

The Palestinian groups said Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi "will remain an icon" for the Palestinian struggle at the local and international levels.

Eygi, 26, a dual citizen of Türkiye and the US, was shot dead by Israeli forces during a Friday protest against illegal Israeli settlements in the town of Beita in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement, the National and Islamic Forces, an umbrella that includes most of the Palestinian groups, said: "The martyr Aysenur will remain an icon for the struggle and fighting at the Palestinian and international levels."

"Many solidarity activists join our Palestinian people in the activities of the popular resistance in the towns and villages that are exposed to (Israeli) colonisation and expropriation," the statement read.

The Palestinian groups considered Eygi's death as a confirmation of Israel's implementation of the policies of killing, expulsion, and ban of entry for international solidarity activists.

1752 GMT –– Future of Gaza concerns entire Middle East: EU foreign policy chief

The future of embattled Gaza concerns the entire Middle East, said the EU foreign policy chief.

On the destruction and catastrophic situation brought by ongoing Israel attacks on the besieged enclave, Josep Borrell told reporters on the Egyptian side of the Rafah Crossing into Gaza: “Certainly we have to avoid … Gaza becoming a new Mogadishu, a Mogadishu in the Mediterranean, or a new Haiti, aligned without law and order, abandoned to the gangs, to the violence of people.”

It is the security and stability of the whole region, including Israel, which is at stake, he added.

As such, Borrell stressed, the Palestinian administration should be supported to restore law and order in Gaza.

1720 GMT –– OIC should meet 'without further delay' to defend Jerusalem: Erdogan

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged the leaders of the world's majority-Muslim nations to meet at the leadership level "without further delay" to help defend Palestinians and Jerusalem against Israel’s attacks, nearly a year into a relentless Israeli offensive that has taken 40,988 lives.

"The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which is tasked with defending the cause of Jerusalem, cannot remain indifferent to these increasingly audacious attacks," Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting in the Turkish capital Ankara.

"It’s urgent for the organization to convene at the leadership level without further delay and to demonstrate the decisive stance of the Islamic world," he added.

On Israel's killing last week of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a dual citizen of Türkiye and the US, during a protest against illegal Israeli settlements near Nablus in the occupied West Bank, Erdogan said Ankara will take "every legal step" to ensure her blood "was not spilled in in vain," including by appealing to the International Court of Justice at The Hague, which has already been investigating charges that Israel has been committing genocide.

1707 GMT –– Hezbollah targets Israeli sites in response to Lebanon attacks

Lebanese group Hezbollah said its militants attacked several Israeli military positions in northern Israel, in response to Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon.

In a statement, Hezbollah said its fighters targeted the Israeli army's Jal al Alam site with two combat drones and also struck the same site with artillery shells.

Separately, Hezbollah said it struck the army's Al Marj site with artillery shells, and targeted spy equipment in the army's Ramtha site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa farms.

In another statement, the Hezbollah group said its militants struck with a barrage of Katyusha rockets the headquarters of the Israeli army's Western Brigade Command near the Yaara barracks.

1635 GMT –– Nablus governor briefs senior US diplomat on killing of Turkish-American

The Nablus Governor Ghassan Daghlas informed United States Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Hady Amr of the details of the Israeli killing of Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi last week.

According to a statement by Daghlas's office, he received Amr and Hans Wechsel, head of the US Office of Palestinian Affairs, during which he urged to check the Israeli narrative over Eygi's killing.

He also told the American officials about what Nablus suffers from the Israeli settlements, settlers attacks and the Israeli army's checkpoints and their impact on the Palestinians' life in the city.

Hady Amr, for his part, said he came to listen to the death circumstances of Eygi, as well as to offer condolences to the victims killed in Beita and in Palestine in general, according to the Nablus Governor's office statement.

1536 GMT –– UN warns of Israeli officials interference in probe of sexual violence against Palestinian detainees

United Nations Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict Pramila Patten expressed concern over attempts by Israeli political actors to interfere with investigations into reports of sexual violence against Palestinian detainees.

"I am particularly concerned about recent attempts by some Israeli political actors, to interfere with ongoing justice processes and/ or to justify the use of these methods. Sexual violence and sexualised torture in detention settings must never be normalised," Patten said in a statement following increasing reports of sexual violence against Palestinian prisoners.

She warned that "impunity emboldens perpetrators, silences victims, and undermines prospects for peace," and urged for accountability and justice for the crimes.

Citing the UN's recently published report, Patten said: "Sexual violence and sexualised torture in any form and in any context, and particularly in detention settings, is unacceptable."

1532 GMT –– Palestinians' UN proposal demands Israel leave Gaza and the West Bank in 6 months

The Palestinians have circulated a draft United Nations resolution demanding that Israel end its "unlawful presence" in Gaza and the occupied West Bank within six months.

The proposed General Assembly resolution, which was obtained by The Associated Press, follows a ruling by the top United Nations court in July that said Israel’s presence in the occupied Palestinian territories is unlawful and must end.

In the sweeping condemnation of Israel’s rule over the lands it captured 57 years ago, the International Court of Justice said Israel had no right to sovereignty over the territories and was violating international laws against acquiring the lands by force. It also said Israeli settlement building must stop.

1505 GMT –– War hits Israeli budget, widening deficit

Israel's budget deficit continues to feel the impact of the country’s ongoing deadly offensive on Gaza, with the budget deficit growing gradually this year.

The budget deficit to the country's GDP ratio was at minus 8.3 percent in August, increasing from minus 7.6 percent in June and minus 6.2 percent in March and minus 4.1 percent last December.

The budget deficit was at $22.38 billion (84 billion shekels) this January to August, versus a surplus of $79.9 million (0.3 billion shekels) in the same period last year.

While the country's expenditures jumped 31.8 percent year-on-year in the first eight months, revenues rose just 4 percent, Israeli Finance Ministry data showed on Sunday.

In August alone, the budget deficit was at $3.22 billion (12.1 billion shekels).

1429 GMT –– Belgium demands investigation over killing of Turkish-American activist

Belgium has expressed "deep regret" over Israel's killing of Turkish-American citizen Aysenur Ezgi Eygi in the occupied West Bank and called for a prompt, transparent, and independent investigation into the killing.

In response to Anadolu's question over the killing of Eygi, a spokesperson for the Belgian Foreign Ministry said that the country condemns the escalation of violence in the West Bank and calls for an immediate cessation of military assaults in the West Bank.

"Israel is bound by its obligations under international law, including humanitarian law, in the Occupied Palestinian Territory," said the spokesperson.

1418 GMT –– Palestinian envoy to UK calls for holding Israel accountable

Palestine's envoy to the United Kingdom urged the United States and the international community to hold Israel accountable for the killing of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish-American activist.

Speaking to Anadolu, Ambassador Husam Zomlot said that Israel has not only killed Palestinians but also citizens from different nations, including the US, UK and Turkish citizens, for 76 years, without facing consequences.

"The issue is Israel has grown up accustomed to the fact that they have full impunity. America has never held accountable those who kill their own citizens, let alone the Palestinian people," Zomlot said.

"So, this is a moment when it has been exposed that Israel has a free hand to kill at will, whoever it wishes to kill, including the 26-year-old peace activist (Aysenur Ezgi Eygi) who was there (West Bank) to promote and fight for justice and to protect Palestinian civilians from settler violence and terrorism with the full support of Israeli army," he added.

1346 GMT ––Gaza death toll rises to 40,988 amid ongoing Israeli attacks

At least 16 more Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, taking the total death toll since last Oct. 7 to 40,988, the Health Ministry in the war-torn territory said.

A ministry statement added that some 94,825 other people have been wounded in the assault. "Israeli forces killed 16 people and injured 64 others in two 'massacres' of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

1342 GMT –– Israeli soldier 'shouted for joy' after shooting Turkish-American activist: Palestinian eyewitness

Palestinian eyewitness Mounir Khdair said that the Israeli sniper who killed Turkish-American citizen Aysenur Ezgi Eygi in the West Bank last Friday cried out for joy after shooting her.

"It's time this murder leads to accountability"

Jonathan Pollak, an Israeli activist who has been taking part in protests against Israel in the region for many years, said that on the day of the shooting in the village of Beita, near Nablus, soldiers quickly dispersed protesters after Friday prayers in the village with tear gas and live bullets.

He added: "The soldier who did this took a kill shot. That kill shot was no isolated incident. It happens in the context of the escalation and violence in the (occupied) West Bank. The bullet that killed Aysenur is the same bullet that killed people in Nur Shams and Jenin."

1335 GMT –– Israeli army issues new evacuation orders for Palestinians in northwestern Gaza

The Israeli army issued new evacuation orders for Palestinian civilians in large areas of northwestern Gaza ahead of an imminent military offensive.

The new orders were issued after the Israeli army claimed that rockets were fired by Palestinian resistance fighters from Gaza’s northwest towards Israel.

Military spokesperson Avichay Adraee called the new areas "a dangerous combat zone," posting a map on his X account showing several neighbourhoods and towns in northwestern Gaza to be evacuated.

1327 GMT –– Egypt accuses Israel of spreading ‘lies’ amid deadlock in Gaza ceasefire talks

Egypt accused Israel of spreading “lies” to divert attention from its failure to secure a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement with Hamas.

“Israel is spreading lies to distract attention from the failure to reach a prisoner exchange deal in Gaza and implement a ceasefire in the enclave,” Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty told a press conference with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen in Cairo.

“We have spent vast amounts on building a security fence and destroying tunnels along the Gaza border,” he added.

Abdelatty continued, “Whenever we approach an agreement in Gaza, we face 'provocative policies' aimed solely at escalating tensions.”

There was no immediate Israeli comment yet on the Egyptian minister’s remarks.

1147 GMT –– Germany deplores Israel's killing of Turkish-American peace activist

Germany has deplored Israel’s killing of a Turkish-American peace activist in the West Bank.

"This is a terrible incident that needs to be clarified. The Israeli army and government are responsible for doing this," Foreign Ministry deputy spokesperson Christian Wagner said at a press conference in Berlin.