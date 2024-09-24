Burkina Faso's military government has said it had foiled "several attempts to destabilise the country" led by a former high-ranking army official who previously seized power in the West African nation.

"We were able to foil several attempts at destabilisation," Security Minister Mahamadou Sana said in a statement read out on state television late on Monday.

He said Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, who was ousted from power in 2022, had led the "military part of this plot".

Several people had been arrested in connection with the plot, including Ahmed Kinda, a former commander of the country’s special forces, Sana said.