The Middle East appeared to be inching closer to a full-blown war, with Hezbollah confirming the death of Hassan Nasrallah, its leader for almost three decades, in an Israeli strike on a Beirut suburb.

A top Israeli military commander indicated that the high-profile assassination was likely to follow more strikes against the Iran-backed group, which operates simultaneously as a political party in the Lebanese parliament and a militia firing rockets into northern Israel.

Security analysts agree that the killing of Nasrallah has come as a body blow to the Shiite militant group.

“Hezbollah’s leadership is in absolute disarray [after Nasrallah’s killing]. It has suffered setbacks in terms of its capabilities as well,” says Ali Vaez, director of the Iran Project at the International Crisis Group.

“But we don't know if they're depleted in a way that they have completely lost their deterrence or they still have some capabilities,” Vaez tells TRT World.

Nasrallah, who had led Hezbollah since the early 1990s, played a key role in forcing the Israeli forces into withdrawing from southern Lebanon in 2000 following a 22-year occupation.

The late Hezbollah leader formally declared the opening of a “front in southern Lebanon to support Palestinian resistance” after October 7 while vowing to continue the fight against Israel until the end of its war on Gaza.

Vaez says Hezbollah should mount resistance against Israel if it still retains any capacity to do so.

“This is probably a moment of use-it-or-lose-it for both Hezbollah and Iran.”

What’s next?

There are growing concerns about Israel starting a ground offensive against Hezbollah forces inside Lebanon as Tel Aviv is keen to capitalise on the post-October 7 support from Western nations.

In that case, fighters joining Hezbollah from inside and outside Lebanon will need to be organised into regular units—something that will not happen in a short time, says Tuba Yildiz, a Beirut-based security analyst.

“Even if Israel escalates the crisis, Hezbollah’s strong response will depend on the planning it conducts with Iran and the resistance axis,” Yildiz tells TRT World.

Ghoncheh Tazmini, the author of a new book titled Power Couple: Russian-Iranian Alignment in the Middle East, says that killing Nasrallah does not amount to a military victory for Israel.

“Hezbollah is a four-decade-old juggernaut forged in war and conflict. With its vast resources and colossal infrastructure, it cannot be easily dismantled,” she tells TRT World, noting that the crisis in the Middle East has already escalated and the latest attacks constitute “merely another chapter” in an ongoing and intensifying conflict.

All eyes on Iran

Hezbollah has taken a strong beating in recent weeks as Iran, which is the main backer of the Lebanese group, appears unwilling to escalate the situation.

Last week, thousands of walkie-talkies and pagers used by Hezbollah members and humanitarian workers detonated across southern Lebanon, killing and injuring scores.

The latest wave of Israeli attacks has killed over 700 people – including a large number of civilians – and injured thousands of others, most of them in indiscriminate Israeli bombardment in Lebanon.

But despite the disproportionate Israeli attacks, Hezbollah has so far avoided hitting Israeli population centres, leaving many to question its strategy and capability.

Vaez says Iran will try to stay out of the escalating crisis because its “interference” would only give Israel the chance to go after Tehran directly—something that could prove “suicidal” for the Iranian regime given Tel Aviv’s superior conventional capabilities.

Tazmini agrees with Vaez’s assessment.