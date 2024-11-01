Georgia, a small country located just south of Russia, went through its parliamentary election last week, which witnessed the competition between the ruling party, which advocates to have good terms with Russia, and pro-Western parties.

The ruling Georgian Dream party secured a fourth term with 54 percent of the vote, while four pro-Western opposition parties collectively earned less than 40 percent. Opposition parties and President Salome Zourabichvili have disputed the results, alleging election rigging.

Washington and Brussels have accused Russia of interfering in Georgia’s elections, a claim the Kremlin denies, instead accusing the West of attempting “to influence the outcome of the vote.” While Russia has found Western accusations “absolutely unfounded”, US President Joe Biden was 'deeply alarmed' by the election results like its EU allies.

But why has the Georgian election drawn so much attention from both the West and Russia?

“Russia treats this region of the post Soviet Union countries as its own backyard and is doing everything in order to upgrade its influence in the South Caucasus,” says Valery Chechelashvili, Georgia’s former deputy foreign minister and past ambassador to Russia and Ukraine. He points to Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan - all three former Soviet republics - as focal points of Moscow’s strategic influence in the area.

“Why is Georgia important for Russia, particularly at the moment? Because it's a critical component of the East-West Transport and Communication Corridor,” says Chechelashvili to TRT World. The corridor could “eventually bring the rich natural resources of the Central Asian countries via trans Caspian future projects and through South Caucasus to European markets.”

Although Georgia is a small country with only $30 billion of GDP, its geopolitical and economic location is crucial, especially now, with Russia and Iran, two regional allies, facing heavy Western sanctions, says Chechelashvili, a member of the executive council of Georgian Strategic Analysis Center.

South Caucasus energy corridor

The corridor is designed to reduce Western dependence on Russian gas, potentially delivering significant political and economic setbacks to the Kremlin if fully realised.

Important infrastructure projects like the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline and Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline already connect the Caspian Sea with the Mediterranean through Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye, enhancing energy independence in the region.

The main investors in these gas and oil pipeline infrastructure projects are major international corporations like BP, Standard Oil and others, says Chechelashvili adding that “the US and the EU have already invested billions of dollars in Georgia's macroeconomic stability and political future.”

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad, linking the South Caucasian network through Türkiye to Europe’s railway system, has drawn significant attention in both the West and Russia, says Chechelashvili.

Georgia is essentially a transit state in all these infrastructure projects and its geographical location at the intersection of Europe and Asia makes it a crucial player for trade and in regional affairs, according to Konul de Moor, International Crisis Group’s consulting South Caucasus analyst.