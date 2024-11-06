2200 GMT — US Vice President and defeated Democratic candidate Kamala Harris promised a peaceful transfer of power to Donald Trump in her concession speech.

"We must accept the results of this election. Earlier today, I spoke with President-elect Trump and congratulated him on his victory," Harris said in a speech at her alma mater, Howard University, in Washington.

"I also told him that we will help him and his team with their transition, and that we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power."

2238 GMT — Obama congratulates Trump on election win over Harris

Former president Barack Obama congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory, noting the importance of a peaceful transfer of power.

"This is obviously not the outcome we had hoped for," Obama said in a statement. "But living in a democracy is about recognising that our point of view won't always win out, and being willing to accept the peaceful transfer of power."

1849 GMT — Harris calls Trump, concedes US presidential election

US Vice President Kamala Harris has called Donald Trump to congratulate him for winning the 2024 presidential election, one of her senior aides has said, following a bitter and contentious race.

Democrat Harris discussed with Trump the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans, said the aide speaking on background, confirming that Harris will deliver remarks in Washington later on Wednesday.

1754 GMT — Donald Trump wins Michigan

Donald Trump has won Michigan, reclaiming the battleground state and its 15 electoral votes for the Republicans after Joe Biden flipped it in 2020 on his way to the White House.

Trump won Michigan in 2016 by just over 10,000 votes, marking the first time a Republican presidential candidate had secured the state in nearly three decades.

Trump's Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, faced concerns that discontent among Democrats in metro Detroit over the Biden administration's handling of the Israeli war on Gaza could jeopardise her campaign.

1708 GMT — Harris to speak at 2100 GMT after election defeat

US Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks at 2100 GMT, the White House has said, in her first response to her election defeat by Donald Trump.

Harris, who will speak at Howard University in Washington, was soundly beaten by Trump despite most opinion polls suggesting a close race.

1517 GMT — Harris to phone Trump to concede defeat in election: Report

US Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to call Donald Trump on Wednesday to concede defeat in the presidential election, NBC News has reported, citing two Harris aides.

President Joe Biden also plans to call Trump and will speak publicly about the election results, NBC News reported, citing a White House official.

1106 GMT — Trump elected 47th US President in historic comeback

Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.

With a win in Wisconsin, Trump cleared the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency, the AP news agency reported.

Trump is the first former president to return to power since Grover Cleveland regained the White House in the 1892 election.

Even before his victory became official, the Republican nominee declared victory over Democratic challenger Kamala Harris.

"We've made history for a reason tonight, and the reason is going to be just that we overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible," Trump told jubilant supporters in Florida. "It's a political victory that our country has never seen before."

Thanking the American people for the "extraordinary honour of being elected 47th president”, Trump said: “This is a magnificent victory for the American people”.

Harris, who is yet to concede, did not speak to her supporters, who had gathered at her alma mater Howard University. Her campaign co-chair, Cedric Richmond, briefly addressed the crowd after midnight, saying Harris would speak publicly on Wednesday.

Why does everyone, including TRT World, use AP projections?

TRT World is reporting the projections by The Associated Press, which is “calling” the US presidential race in some states where polls have just closed.

Instead of declaring winners in states that are “hotly contested”, the US news agency is calling only the “landslide” races.

The AP even calls the results when most votes are yet to be counted. Yet, its projections are universally considered to be spot on.

The AP says it considers multiple factors before declaring a winner, adding that it never declares the outcome in a competitive contest before enough votes are counted.

0512 GMT — Republicans take Senate control for first time in four years

Republicans seized control of the US Senate late Tuesday after flipping Democratic held seats, holding onto GOP incumbents and wresting away the majority for the first time in four years.

Democrats watched their efforts to salvage their slim majority slip out of reach as tallies rolled in across a map that favored Republicans.

0253 GMT — Sanders wins fourth Senate term representing Vermont

Bernie Sanders, the Vermont independent and progressive favorite, won reelection Tuesday to a fourth six-year term in the US Senate.

Sanders defeated Republican challenger Gerald Malloy, a US Army veteran and businessman.

The 83-year-old senator is a self-described democratic socialist who caucuses with the Democrats and twice came close to winning the presidential nomination.

In Texas, Republican Senator Ted Cruz also secured reelection, defeating the current Democratic Rep Colin Allred.

0049 GMT — Trump urges supporters on social media to 'stay in line'

Trump posted a clip on his social networks asking Republican voters to "stay in line".

"We're doing really well. If you're in line, stay in line," he says in the 13-second clip.

"Don't let them take you off that line." The clip was shared on various social networks.

2115 GMT — Silent pro-Palestine protests continue

TRT World's Zahra Yarali reports from Fairview, Virginia, about how pro-Palestine activists have made their presence felt by staging silent protests at various polling stations.

Activists gathered at five polling stations in the DMV area (DC, Maryland, Virginia) to call on voters to remember the Israeli genocide committed in Gaza before they cast their ballots.

Palestinian American activist Hazami Barmada and others wore paper tapes that read "democracy" on their mouths.

2050 GMT —'We're voting to show our power': Linda Sarsour urges Michigan's Muslims to make their voices heard

Sadiq S. Bhat reports from Michigan: Linda Sarsour, co-founder of MPower Action, the advocacy arm of MPower Change, told TRT World that Michigan's Muslim community is showing up at the polls to assert its political influence.

"We're voting because we want to show our political power," Sarsour said, underscoring the importance of a strong community turnout. She's not advising a vote for either Harris or Trump, emphasising that voters understand what each candidate represents, but stresses the importance of down-ballot issues where their voices could shape local change.

"That's where we must really demonstrate our political power."

Sarsour was candid about her disappointment with Kamala Harris's stance on Gaza, pointing out that simply pledging to "end the war" doesn’t clarify her political roadmap or provide a clear vision. "Harris should have been more transparent about her approach to Gaza," she added.

"We know who Trump is — and yes, some members of our community are voting for him. But at the end of it all, we as a community must come together and face the challenge ahead."

2049 GMT — A Maryland voter sees a 'free and fair' election

From Silver Spring city in Montgomery county of Maryland state, TRT World's Noureldein Ghanem reports that there are no long lines of voters and outside some polling stations, election workers are playing music to cheer up the mood.

Many people in the solid-blue state have thrown their weight behind Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz.

Outside a civic building in the county, government worker Maia Estes says that she is optimistic about Harris' victory.

"We're going to have Kamala Harris and Tim Walz as president and vice president. I feel optimistic about that, and I'm optimistic that this is going to be a free and fair election and that the voting process and everything we’re supposed to have under the Constitution is going to happen and work well."

Nearby, three pro-Palestine protesters, who refused to give their names, held signs that read: "Arms embargo now" and "Vote conscience. Genocide is never ok". They tell TRT World they are not telling voters who to vote for "but to remind them about what's happening in Gaza."

"We're here to raise awareness about what's happening in Gaza and to encourage people to vote their conscience rather than vote out of fear… We just want to encourage people to think about what’s happening and the need for an arms embargo (on Israel) now," one of them says.

2018 GMT —'It's getting harder to get by,' a voter tells TRT World

TRT World's Sadiq Bhat reports from Dearborn, Michigan, about the aspirations of the voters and what is driving them to the voting booths.

"I'm not the kind of guy who votes every election," said Evan Reed, a 36-year-old auto worker from Detroit. "But this year? I felt like I didn't have a choice. It's getting harder and harder to get by — healthcare's a mess, and there's no guarantee my job will be here next year. "

Inflation has resurged under the Biden-Harris term with experts referring to it as the "biggest economic story".

Inflation remained remarkably subdued under Barack Obama, a trend that continued throughout Trump’s four years in the White house. It ranged between 2.9 percent in June 2018 and 0.2 percent in May 2020.

"My dad, he used to say that a good job meant you could build a life, buy a house, have something to show for your work," said Reed.

"Now, I'm just trying to make sure my kids have something better than just scraping by. I want leaders who remember what it's like to be in our shoes, who'll look out for regular folks, not just big business."