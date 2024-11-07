Donald Trump’s “greatest comeback” to the White House marks a stunning revival in the political fortunes of the Republican leader facing multiple criminal cases.

Trump defied pollsters and media predictions of a tight race to beat his Democratic challenger Kamala Harris by a fairly wide margin, becoming only the second man in US history since Grover Cleveland in 1892 to win two non-consecutive terms as president.

As the dust settles, the spotlight will turn to the big question: what next?

How will Trump’s extraordinary rise to the world’s most powerful political position affect Israel’s bloody war in Gaza and other conflicts in the greater Middle East?

Since October 7, 2023, the US has been increasingly drawn into the multiple conflicts ravaging the region, especially the skirmishes between Israel and Iran.

Trump conveyed a message of peace during his victory speech on Wednesday, saying, “I'm not going to start wars, I'm going to stop wars.”

Analysts, however, assert that the president-elect’s words have to be taken with a pinch of salt.

“It’s still too early to say if Trump will fulfil his promises to end the war in the Middle East and the world,” says Yousef Alhelou, a Palestinian political analyst.

He draws attention to the dire possibility that Trump could even “accelerate” the Gaza war by allowing Israel to intensify its suppression of Palestinians.

Palestinians do not expect Trump to be a pro-Palestinian president because they believe that “ending the war” is a political slogan meant to serve his election campaign, according to Alhelou.

Palestinians accuse Washington of being complicit with the Netanyahu government’s war crimes and genocide in Gaza, Alhelou says, adding that the people in the occupied territories would want the new Trump administration to force Israel to end the occupation and comply with international laws and human rights norms.

Can Trump be different?

Palestinians believe that all the American presidents - either Democrats or Republicans - have always pursued the same policies when it comes to Israel’s occupation of their native lands, he says.