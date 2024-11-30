WORLD
Iraq closes border with Syria as opposition advance against Assad's forces
Assad regime forces opened fire on protestors in Deraa and opposition forces made gains in Aleppo, prompting Iraq to close borders and heighten security along the Iraq-Syria border.
Clashes erupted in Syria as regime forces and opposition forces  fought for control. / Photo: AA
November 30, 2024

Amid rising security concerns in the region, the Iraqi government announced the complete closure of its national borders, according to local media.

Lt. Gen. Qais al-Muhammadawi, deputy commander of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the country's borders have been entirely sealed.

He added that security forces are awaiting further directives from Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani to ensure the protection of Iraq.

The commander of the Iraq Border Forces, Gen. Muhammed Abdulwahab es-Suaydi, also stated that they were strengthening efforts along the Iraq-Syria border and increasing security measures.

Sudani-Assad phone call

Iraqi Prime Minister Sudani spoke late Saturday with Syrian regime leader Bashar Assad on the phone to discuss recent developments in Syria.

A statement from Sudani's office said in the conversation, which also covered developments regarding the situation in the region.

Sudani noted that the security and stability of both countries can be affected by regional security developments.

Clashes erupt in Syria’s Deraa

Regime forces loyal to Bashar al-Assad opened fire on demonstrators in Syria's southern province of Deraa who were supporting the advance of opposition groups.

Local sources reported that dozens of people gathered in the Inkhil area of Deraa to back the progress of opposition forces.

The regime forces responded by firing live ammunition to disperse the crowd.

Clashes broke out on Nov. 27 between Assad regime forces and opposition groups in the western countryside of Aleppo province in northern Syria.

Over Nov. 27–28, opposition forces made significant gains, rapidly advancing from the western Aleppo countryside toward the city centre.

By the second day of advancement, they had captured several areas in Idlib's countryside.

On Nov. 29, opposition groups entered Aleppo's city centre and have since seized control of large parts of the area.

SOURCE:AA
