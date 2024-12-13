Since the fall of the Assad regime on December 8, the transformation in Syria has had far-reaching effects on both global and regional powers. Among these affected countries is Israel.

Although Foreign Minister Gideon Saar stated at a recent conference that Israel would remain neutral in the conflict because there is "no good side" in Syria, Israel has consistently taken sides in the Syrian civil war since its early years.

Through its "campaign between wars" strategy, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes against Iranian and pro-Iranian militant targets in Syria.

However, alongside this policy, a quieter and less openly discussed approach has been Israel's support for the YPG/PKK terrorist organisation in northern Syria. Following the United States' policy of combating Daesh through the YPG/PKK-dominated SDF, Israel began providing support to the terror group in a similar context. But with the onset of a new era in Syria, will Israel stick to this policy?

For the past few weeks, Israel appears to be acting in a state of panic, as the emergence of a new Syria no longer offers the privileges Tel Aviv took for granted during the previous era.

The "devil it knows" is gone, and the "devil it doesn't know" has now taken power. This is precisely why, in recent days, the Israeli military has targeted strategic sites and advanced its troops closer to Damascus.

Such aggressive actions reveal that Israel is determined to prevent the long-anticipated turning point in Syria, 13 years in the making, from taking root. Instead, it seeks to sustain chaos, allowing it to maintain the policies it pursued under the Assad regime while undermining Syria's territorial integrity under the pretense of protection.

Losing a partner in Syria?

One issue highlighted by Saar last month was that Israel should support minorities, particularly the Druze and YPG/PKK, while advocating for a federal Syria in the future. Saar has made similar remarks on multiple occasions in recent weeks, and Israel has offered support to these groups in the past.

Back in 2019, in a rare public disagreement with then-US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered humanitarian aid to the terrorist group during Türkiye's Peace Spring military operation in northern Syria.

Similarly, Tzipi Hotovely, who was Israel's deputy foreign minister at the time, acknowledged that Israel was assisting the group "through a range of channels." She further emphasised that the potential collapse of the YPG/PKK entity in northern Syria would be "a negative and dangerous scenario as far as Israel is concerned."