In the war-torn streets of Gaza and the occupied West Bank, where access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities remains severely restricted, technology is emerging as a crucial lifeline, according to Palestinian tech entrepreneurs attending the ongoing Web Summit Qatar 2025 in Doha.

With universities bombed into rubble and hospitals struggling to function, Palestinians are turning to artificial intelligence (AI) and digital innovation to bridge gaps that the conflict has widened.

At a special meet-up held on the sidelines of the Web Summit on February 24, Palestinian entrepreneurs and tech leaders shared how AI is more than just a tool of convenience—it’s a necessity for survival in their homeland.

A tool to amplify Palestinian voice

Marsel Adawi, CEO of Cayenne Systems, emphasised the role of AI in amplifying the Palestinian narrative in a digital space often skewed against them.

“I’ve seen a few projects in Palestine that used AI to identify hate speech against Palestinians and flag misinformation,” Adawi told TRT World. “But the main issue is that there’s no one to turn to with this data because law enforcement is skewed to one side against the other.”

Despite these hurdles, Adawi believes that AI can be instrumental in countering disinformation. “It can help spread awareness about what’s really happening on the ground and combat propaganda directed against Palestinians,” he said.

However, he also warned about the darker side of AI, particularly in global projects like Project Nimbus, which have reportedly aided Israeli military actions. "If you see the repercussions of this technology, the results can be disastrous. We need serious regulation to prevent AI from being misused."

Rebuilding Palestine through tech innovation

For Imam Hithnawi, community director at Flow Accelerator – a platform that connects entrepreneurs, innovators, service providers, and enablers with teams and customers – the challenges Palestinians face are deeply political. "Most of the challenges stem from the occupation and the ongoing war," he said.

"There are almost no schools left in Gaza, no universities, and barely any hospitals. But technology can help through educational platforms, medical AI, and remote healthcare solutions," he told TRT World.

Hithnawi highlighted how AI-driven telemedicine is already playing a role, with cloud-based doctors providing consultations where hospitals no longer function.

"This is 2025, and we believe that technology can help solve many of our problems today — except for rebuilding the infrastructure, which requires physical resources," Hithnawi added.

"However, even in construction, AI and robotics could help recycle rubble and accelerate Gaza’s reconstruction. We need to use the resources and recycle the rubble to rebuild Gaza.”

Hithnawi’s vision extends beyond Palestine, as he seeks to create partnerships with accelerators and tech hubs in the Arab world. "Tech is the only hope we have in our economy because it transcends borders. You don’t need physical movement to grow a business in the digital age," he said.

"We are here to build bridges between Palestinian entrepreneurs and the global market."

Bridging investment gap

Ambar Amleh, managing partner at Ibtikar Fund, Palestine’s only venture capital fund, is focused on investing in Palestinian founders at the earliest stages. "We help startups grow and connect them with investors outside of Palestine," she told TRT World.