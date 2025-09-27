United Nations — With the UN struggling to remain solvent following the US's refusal, as its largest donor, to make payments to its regular budget, and Washington’s withdrawal from several UN agencies, some countries are vying to promote their cities as potential hubs for the UN.
On Tuesday, speaking at the UN General Assembly, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced complete support for UN80 initiative launched by the UN chief Antony Guterres that seeks to create a UN that is "more efficient and cost-effective."
"I express our readiness to provide strong support to this process also driven by our vision of making Istanbul a UN hub," Erdogan told the world leaders, adding, "I sincerely believe that it is our shared responsibility to take steps that will restore the founding spirit of the UN."
Erdogan's statement originates from his 2013 proposal as Türkiye's Prime Minister, advocating Istanbul as a "global capital" for the UN, citing its location and multiculturalism.
Turkish officials often promote Istanbul for international events. In September 2025, it hosted a multi-sport Paralympic event, with contributions from UN Women Türkiye.
Türkiye has a strong reputation for hosting large events, such as sports championships and conferences, due to its hospitality and logistical capabilities.
"Moving traditional UN headquarters to other cities is something that is being looked at, something that has already happened," Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, told the media on Friday at the UN headquarters.
Asked by TRT World if Istanbul could be the city where the UN could be shifted, Dujarric said, "Istanbul is already home to a number of regional hubs for various UN organisations, so it is something we are continuously evaluating."
'UN is in crisis'
The US has been a key UN funder, providing about 22 percent of its regular budget and up to 27 percent of its peacekeeping funds.
In 2023, US contributions to the UN were almost $13 billion. But in the second administration of President Donald Trump, US funding cuts were implemented, including pausing foreign aid and withdrawing from the WHO.
In 2026, the UN will face a $500 million budget cut, reducing resources by 15.1 percent and posts by 18.8 percent.
This equates to a minimum of 3,000 job losses, impacting roughly 20 percent of the UN's core workforce of 35,000.
"The UN is in crisis,” Dujarric told TRT World, adding the world body is in a difficult situation "because the world is in crisis."
"It is true that we've received severe funding cuts, especially on the humanitarian front. We have to deal with it because unlike a government, we can't print money, we can't borrow money," Dujarric added.
"If there's less money, there's less things that get distributed and people suffer and that's what's happening," he said.
Concurrently, he said, Guterres has proposed a comprehensive reform plan which aims to modernise the organisation, ensuring it effectively addresses 21st-century challenges.
Cost-cutting measures
UN agencies, many of which rely heavily on voluntary US funding, have been forced to implement severe cost-cutting measures, including staff reductions, programme terminations, and office closures.
These shifts have directly impacted vulnerable groups globally, with aid cuts in conflict areas like Sudan, Afghanistan, and Yemen.
With the US cutting UN funding, Qatar has proposed hosting the International Labour Organization's offices.
Rwanda is keen to host a long-term UN campus, possibly incorporating sections of the UNHCR.
Kenya is prepared to host relocating UN agencies, including UNICEF and UN Women, under the UN80 reform, decentralising from costly hubs such as New York.
Tokyo and Yokohama are vying to host relocated UN functions, backed by officials amid US disengagement from multilateral organisations.
Vucic makes pitch for Belgrade
On Wednesday, Serbia also entered the race, with its President Aleksandar Vucic telling leaders at the UNGA that as the UN looks for ways to reduce costs, "we are happy to offer to host many of the UN institutions in Serbia."
"Serbia is situated at the crossroads of Europe, easily accessible to both east and west, and speaking about cost effectiveness, we are able to offer lower operational coasts compared to Geneva, New York, or rather big hubs," Vucic said in his pitch for Belgrade city to host the UN agencies.
"Belgrade offers water facilities, reliable connectivity, and proven capacity to host large international events," he said.
A UN agency in Belgrade bolsters the UN's presence in Southeastern Europe, ensuring agencies are more representative and globally distributed, he added.