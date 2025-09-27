United Nations — With the UN struggling to remain solvent following the US's refusal, as its largest donor, to make payments to its regular budget, and Washington’s withdrawal from several UN agencies, some countries are vying to promote their cities as potential hubs for the UN.

On Tuesday, speaking at the UN General Assembly, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced complete support for UN80 initiative launched by the UN chief Antony Guterres that seeks to create a UN that is "more efficient and cost-effective."

"I express our readiness to provide strong support to this process also driven by our vision of making Istanbul a UN hub," Erdogan told the world leaders, adding, "I sincerely believe that it is our shared responsibility to take steps that will restore the founding spirit of the UN."

Erdogan's statement originates from his 2013 proposal as Türkiye's Prime Minister, advocating Istanbul as a "global capital" for the UN, citing its location and multiculturalism.

Turkish officials often promote Istanbul for international events. In September 2025, it hosted a multi-sport Paralympic event, with contributions from UN Women Türkiye.

Türkiye has a strong reputation for hosting large events, such as sports championships and conferences, due to its hospitality and logistical capabilities.

"Moving traditional UN headquarters to other cities is something that is being looked at, something that has already happened," Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, told the media on Friday at the UN headquarters.

Asked by TRT World if Istanbul could be the city where the UN could be shifted, Dujarric said, "Istanbul is already home to a number of regional hubs for various UN organisations, so it is something we are continuously evaluating."

'UN is in crisis'

The US has been a key UN funder, providing about 22 percent of its regular budget and up to 27 percent of its peacekeeping funds.

In 2023, US contributions to the UN were almost $13 billion. But in the second administration of President Donald Trump, US funding cuts were implemented, including pausing foreign aid and withdrawing from the WHO.

In 2026, the UN will face a $500 million budget cut, reducing resources by 15.1 percent and posts by 18.8 percent.

This equates to a minimum of 3,000 job losses, impacting roughly 20 percent of the UN's core workforce of 35,000.

"The UN is in crisis,” Dujarric told TRT World, adding the world body is in a difficult situation "because the world is in crisis."

"It is true that we've received severe funding cuts, especially on the humanitarian front. We have to deal with it because unlike a government, we can't print money, we can't borrow money," Dujarric added.