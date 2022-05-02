Fast News

Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al Fitr in most Muslim and Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, marking the end of Muslim fasting Ramadan.

Young women take pictures following morning prayers at The Foundation of the Islamic Centre of Thailand mosque during Eid al Fitr celebrations. (AFP)

Muslim and Arab countries are celebrating Eid al Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Religious authorities in Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Malaysia, Bahrain and Yemen announced the start of Eid al Fitr on Monday.

The Islamic holiday will also be celebrated on Monday in Egypt, Indonesia, Sudan, Libya, Lebanon, Syria and Palestine.

Sunni Muslims in Iraq will also celebrate the start of Eid al Fitr on Monday.

Meanwhile, Pakistan, Oman, Jordan and Iraq announced that Monday is a completion of Ramadan and Eid al Fitr will start on Tuesday.

Do not forget the needy

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan felicitated the nation in a video message for Eid al Fitr saying, "I ask each and every member of our nation to turn this Eid al Fitr into a 'great feast of brotherhood' during which 85 million embrace each other, regardless of their origin or belief," Erdogan said in his message.

He wished that the occasion becomes a means of peace, tranquillity and well-being for Türkiye, the Turkish nation, the Islamic world and all humanity.

"On the occasion of the Eid, let's not forget to visit orphans, children of martyrs, as well as our mothers, fathers, relatives ... let's not forget the sick, the needy, the elderly, and the oppressed who took refuge in our country, with whom we share the same homeland," Erdogan added.

Muslims offer Eid prayer around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque complex in the Saudi city of Mecca. (Twitter/@AhmedEl55778107)

Muslims celebrate in front of the Dome of the Rock mosque after the morning Eid al Fitr prayer. (AFP)

People gather to perform Eid al Fitr prayer at the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, (AA)

Indonesian Muslims attend Eid al Fitr prayer at Jatinegara Street in Jakarta. (AA)

Qatari Muslims attend Eid al Fitr prayer at Abduvahab Mosque in Doha. (AA)

Women show their hands painted with "Henna" for the Muslim festival Eid al Fitr in Kathmandu, Nepal. (AA)

Empire State Building is illuminated in green for Eid al Fitr, Manhattan, New York City. (AA)

Source: AA