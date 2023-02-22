Fast News

The Palestinian health ministry says at least six people are killed and 71 others injured by Israeli army fire in Nablus.

Israeli army forces raided Nablus early Wednesday and surrounded a house in the Old City. (Raneen Sawafta / Reuters)

At least six Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire during a military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, according to the Palestine Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said 71 others were also injured, including six in critical condition, on an early Wednesday raid.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its medics treated some 250 people affected by tear gas fired by Israeli forces.

Israeli Army Radio said two Palestinians who were holed up inside a house in Nablus were killed at the end of an Israeli military raid in the city.

Israeli Makor Rishon newspaper reported that Israeli forces killed two members of the Lions' Den armed group.

The newspaper claimed that the two Palestinians were involved in an attack in which an Israeli soldier was killed in October.

Israeli army forces raided Nablus and surrounded a house in the Old City, triggering an exchange of fire with gunmen, eyewitnesses said.

Explosions were also heard in the city.

Israeli forces repeatedly carried out raids in Nablus in search of members of the Lions’ Den group, which emerged in the occupied West Bank last year.

Tel Aviv accuses the group of carrying out deadly attacks on Israeli targets.

