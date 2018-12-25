After Trump administration’s surprise announcement of US troop pull-out from northern Syria, some NATO partners aren't considering to follow Washington and hang in the war-affected country, where Iran, Russia, and Turkey have a military presence.

Last week, after meeting with two top representatives of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is led by the PKK affiliate YPG, French presidential officials said Paris will continue to support the SDF despite the US withdrawal.

Since 2014, Washington has backed the YPG to defeat Daesh, giving the group a central role in managing the SDF forces in the battle fields. The YPG-led SDF alliance now controls one third of Syria with an access to several oil fields and two major dams in northern Syrian territories.

In the absence of American backing, the YPG-SDF partnership is now in limbo.

With France showing signs of playing the big brother role, the armed group may hope for lasting in the region a bit longer.

France has a history of colonizing Syria. After the WWI, Syria was under French occupation for two decades until the early 1940s.

France in present times is not the France of last century. The country is neck deep in social and political instability, with middle class people revolting against the centrist government. It remains to be seen whether France can afford to sustain a military support to notorious armed groups like the YPG.

“The French told them [the YPG] that ‘we will look at it’. But they also said that they can not play the [political and military] role Americans have had [in northern Syria],” one Syrian Kurdish source privy to Paris-YPG talks told TRT World.

The YPG claimed ‘cantons’ or autonomous regions across much of northern Syria in 2012 after the Assad regime withdrew from the region abruptly in the beginning of the civil war.

Ilham Ahmed and Riad Darrar, who were the SDF representatives, met French presidential officials in Paris on December 21. Two days after the meeting, French President Emmanuel Macron demonstrated its resentment toward Washington. "I very deeply regret the decision made on Syria," he said, referring to the US withdrawal, during a press conference in Chad.