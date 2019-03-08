MEXICO CITY –– More than 300 desplazados (‘displaced people’) from the mountains of Guerrero state, Mexico, are presently camped outside the National Palace in the Zocalo, the central plaza of Mexico City, to demand action on the deadly violence in their remote towns and villages.

“We were having Sunday together in our family home when suddenly we heard a huge shootout begin,” says Marisela Castulo Guzman, sitting up straight on an old donated mattress. She is speaking to TRT World from the makeshift encampment, composed mostly of tents and tarpaulins.

Castulo is a community leader in the small remote town of Los Morros in the Sierra Madre del Sur region of Guerrero, a southwestern state of Mexico.

The shootout started at 1pm and didn’t stop until 11pm, she says.

“It was absolutely horrible. The children were crying and screaming. We couldn’t call anyone because there’s no telephone signal in Los Morros.”

It is generally understood that the shootout was perpetrated by a criminal organisation from another municipality, posing as community police. Castulo also says there was widespread looting and occupation of houses throughout the town, where the armed group has now taken control.

This event occurred on November 11 last year. Castulo fled with her husband who has diabetes, and her seven-year-old daughter, Frida, who has a disability. With more than 1,600 others from Los Morros and other pueblos in the municipality of Leonardo Bravo, Castulo and her family were received in Chichihualco, a larger town and the seat of the Leonardo Bravo municipality, further down the Sierra Madre mountain range. They have remained there ever since, living in an old auditorium and entirely reliant on donated food, bedding, clothing, and medicines.

The displaced say that cartel-related violence came to the sierra in 2013. “Before that it was peaceful,” says Flor, an elderly woman who also fled Los Morros in November.

Gloria, 26, is from Polixtepec, about 54km from Chicihualco. She says her family was first displaced by an armed group in 2015.

“They killed my three nephews and my sister-in-law,” she tells TRT World.

“They arrived at their house, shot them, killed them, burned the house. They’d brought grenades.”

She says: “We want peace. We want to go back to our Sundays with our families.”

As TRT World reported in November, the families camped out in Chichihualco were the latest to be forcibly displaced by violence between organised crime groups in Guerrero who fight for control of strategic and lucrative territory for growing opium poppies, transporting heroin and marijuana, and extorting the logging and mining industries.