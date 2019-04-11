SRINAGAR, India-administered Kashmir— Mohsin and Umar, 23, are first cousins in a predicament not many around the world would typically find themselves in.They need to get to their village in south Kashmir in time for Umar's sister's wedding. It's a relatively short drive away. And yet, they can't use the highway that connects the villages and towns in the north to the south of India-held Kashmir because it has been sealed off by the authorities at least twice a week.

Mohsin and Umar pleaded with magistrates for permits to allow them to get home, to no avail.

“My sister is getting married tomorrow,” says Umar, pointing to the gifts in his car boot.

“I showed them all this, but they still won’t let us pass. How can I miss her wedding?”

Both Mohsin and Umar earn their living selling bedsheets and curtains in north Kashmir’s Handwara belt. They had no idea the ban would be so strict.

They are among thousands of travellers barred from using the highway after India imposed a twice-weekly, three-month ban following the suicide bombing that killed 40 soldiers in February.

The highway ban, in force every Sunday and Wednesday, was part of a major security shake-up pledged by Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh in the aftermath of the attack.

The incident had brought India and Pakistan on the brink of a nuclear war, with the former accusing the latter of masterminding the suicide attack.

Many say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose popularity will be put to the test during elections this month, essentially gave a free hand to Indian police in Kashmir after officially adopting an aggressive military approach to regional tensions.

Although the suicide bombing was a pretext for the partial ban, many see that the policy is aimed at enhancing his popularity and convincing Indians that he deserves to be elected for a second term.

The highway ban will remain in force until May 31. Until then, the roads are exclusively sealed off for the Indian military those two days of the week. On all other days, civilian vehicles and army convoys can be driven on separate lanes.

A controversial photo surfaced yesterday apparently showing the hand of a Kashmiri stamped with a seal of approval to travel by the magistrate.

Since 1947, India and Pakistan have fought three wars over Kashmir, a picturesque valley tucked away in mighty Himalayas and now one of the most militarised regions in the world. Both India and Pakistan claim Kashmir in its entirety.

A bloody insurgency challenging Indian rule has been underway since 1989. Local rebel groups fighting Indian forces seek either independence or unification with Pakistan.

Mohamed Lateef Wani, 27, a baker from central Kashmir’s Budgam area who was born with a physical disability, tries unsuccessfully to balance himself on a motorcycle as his friend pleads with army men to let them travel.

Mohamed was visiting a friend who was leaving town until the following year.