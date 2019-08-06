Whenever Kunle Adewale visit hospitals in Nigeria, it is not for medical check-ups or family visits but to help treat patients using art.

Kunle founded Tender Arts Nigeria in 2013 with a team of artists, dancers, musicians, and creative writers.

“As an artist, I realised that we have not fully maximised the healing and therapeutic potential of the Arts," he told TRT World

"There is such a huge gap between the art and healthcare sector, which shouldn’t be the case, especially with so much research backing the benefits of art in health.

“I was inspired to see how art can be used in different ways to transform the healthcare experience of patients and their caregivers. This process allows patients and caregivers to express themselves through the arts.”

Kunle prepares patients for medical procedures by integrating drawing, painting, murals, music, dance, storytelling, spoken word poetry and expressive writing into creative therapies.

They are part of an arts programme to help patients recover from their medical conditions within hospitals and hospices in Nigeria.

“We work with professional musicians and instrumentalists to facilitate our music in medicine sessions.”

“We sometimes request that patients write their own songs that they would like us to perform; I have seen this bring huge happiness, acceptance, and inclusion to persons with mental illness.” Adewale said.

Empathy

According to many Nigerians, most caregivers are not formally taught to have empathy for their patients and can sometimes be insensitive to their emotional and mental states.

They tend to be more concerned with delivering prescription treatments and discharging patients. This creates a gap between patients and caregivers and may adversely affect how patients tolerate their treatments. Similarly, some family members also isolate or distance sick members of their families, creating a huge gap in their support system.

In terms of numbers, Nigeria is home to over 40 million people with sickle cell anaemia - More than any other country in the world; over 150,000 babies are born each year with sickle cell anaemia.

While about 20 to 30 percent of Nigeria’s population is believed to suffer from mental disorders - a very significant number considering Nigeria has an estimated population of over 200 million people.

Awareness and knowledge about mental illness in Nigeria are very poor due to the high level of stigma attached to the disease.

Dr Abiola Akingbohungbe, a Psychiatric Nurse with Child and Adolescent Mental Health Center (CAMHC) says even the Nigerian government is yet to recognise mental health disorders as a big challenge.

A highly neglected syndrome

In 1991, Nigeria through the National Mental Health Action Committee under the Federal Ministry of Health adopted a mental health policy which placed the provision of mental health services at the Primary Health Care level.

Around 22 years later, however, the government acknowledged its failure to achieve its objectives and went on to review the policy.