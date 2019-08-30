Not too long ago, one of the biggest public hospitals in Pakistan’s financial capital Karachi faced an influx of injured men and women with gunshot wounds caused by criminal gangs, the Taliban and its proxies, and other violent political groups.

Although the city’s crime rate has dropped by a significant margin between 2013 and now, it’s facing a new menace-- dog maulings.

In a city of 20 million residents, the stray dog overpopulation means streets full of canine gangs, chasing cars, pulling down motorcycle riders and pillions, and attacking pedestrians and school children.

As a result, people being diagnosed with canine rabies is commonplace in Karachi, a major public health hazard in the city. The data collected from three major hospitals reveals 14,000 people have received treatment for dog bites between the winter and summer of 2019 alone.

The number was higher last year with the same hospitals treating more than 18,000 cases of rabies caused by dog bites. Experts, however, argue that the actual number will be much higher as many cases are treated at private clinics or by spiritual healers or herbal doctors.

Some of the victims have died of rabies. Mishra Birbal, a 50-year-old woman, succumbed to her dog mauling injuries on July 17 at Karachi’s Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), having been infected with rabies transmitted by the dogs.

In the absence of anti-rabies vaccines in Karachi’s suburbs and rural parts of the entire Sind Province, the cases that are referred to Karachi’s major hospitals are critical in nature.

With12 rabies-related deaths reported in the last eight months, dog mauling has started to penetrate the country’s political discourse. The Pasban Democratic Party recently demanded the government declare a ‘rabies emergency’ in Karachi and ensure the easy availability of dog-bite vaccines.

“Most of the population are either unaware of the risk of rabies when bitten by stray dogs, or do not seek the right treatment for its prevention,” Muhammad Aftab Goher, manager at The Indus Hospital (TIH)’s rabies programme, told TRT World.

Goher said the rabies virus affects the human nervous system. Aggression, hallucinations and a fear of water are its main symptoms.

In Pakistan, rabies is endemic but not a notifiable disease, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the WHO, the disease shows no signs of abating in Karachi because of factors ranging from the lack of surveillance systems and collaboration between different government-run hospitals and departments to limited access to up-to-date rabies vaccines and immunoglobulin.