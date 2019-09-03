On Saturday, Tunisia's electoral commission announced the final list of 26 presidential candidates who are going to contend in the September 15 election. A wide range of contenders, approved from almost 100 candidate applications, include some figures who are already widely known and others trying to break through. They are all competing to differentiate themselves to gain the support of voters and lead the country in its last phase of democratic transition.

The ballot was moved up from its originally scheduled November date following the death of President Beji Caid Essebsi on July 25.

Tunisia's president controls foreign and defence policy, ruling alongside a prime minister appointed by parliament, who has authority over domestic affairs.

Tunisia has a line-up of individuals who come from different camps, ranging from Islamists to liberal democrats, leftists, all the way to populists, in a changing political landscape that reflects an existing split between traditional parties and anti-establishment politics.

Some of the most prominent names are Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, head of the secular Tahya Tounes party, a splinter of the larger Nidaa Tounes party; Moncef Marzouki, who served as president for three years after the 2011 revolution; and Abdelfattah Mourou, the first presidential candidate to have been put forward by the Muslim democratic Ennahdha party.

Media magnate and businessman Nabil Karoui, who has used his own private channel Nessma TV to build popular support, was one of the leading contestants before his recent arrest on charges of money laundering and tax evasion, a move that his party said it was a politically motivated attempt to exclude him from the election race.

Other contenders include a prominent female candidate, Abir Moussi, who leads the Free Destourian Party (PDL), anti-Islamist and nostalgic for ousted dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, and an unaffiliated constitutional law expert, Kais Saied.

The current Defence Minister Abdelkarim Zbidi, is another rising candidate. A former Ben Ali-era minister, Zbidi presented himself as an independent, though he is backed by the secular Afek Tounes and Nidaa Tounes.

Also in the race is Mohamed Abbou, founder of the social-democratic Attayar Party, which has made gains among young Tunisians looking for a more radical alternative to the status quo.

The established political candidates will face a clear challenge from newcomers such as Karoui, a chief critic of Prime Minister Chahed, and the independent Saied.

Voters have grown disillusioned with the political establishment amid public anger over continuing sluggish economic growth, high inflation and widespread unemployment eight years after the 2011 revolution.

Such disenchantment has opened the way for a flow of independent presidential runners. There is rising support for anti-establishment candidates that seek a real break with Tunisia’s modern political history, which could place one of these candidates in a winning position.

“The crisis of governability can be a reason for a large part of the voters to undo traditional political ties, cut short with scorching polemics, and instead follow non-partisan candidates. They may be individuals who still represent the last faith of the revolution in the voters’ minds, or even a new model of political activism: more respondent, practical, and less vertical,” Haykel Ben Mahfoudh, a non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, articulated in a commentary written in June.