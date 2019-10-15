Hugo Leonne, a 44-year-old butcher, entertains his clients with sarcasm. Leonne runs a butcher shop along with his father in a small town of La Granja. The majority of his clients are men.

In rural towns like La Granja 'knowing your meat' and having a trustworthy butcher is an essential qualification for becoming a 'true man'. The tradition of asado is considered 'a man thing' and it is equally important for men to sit at a dinner table full of sharp knives, bread, and wine to go along with red - grass fed - grilled cow meat.

“You can't put on record what I think about vegans,” says Leonne. “I can understand that some people are worried about the conditions that some animals are forced into, but from there into banning meat, that is what vegans want, it’s something that makes no sense at all. It's not only against our tradition, but also against mankind. It's like telling the lion not to hunt."

Leonne says he doesn't feel anything when he cuts an animal.

"I’m totally fine with it," he affirms. "Life without meat makes no sense at all. It's absolute stupidity.”

An expert's view

Ezequiel Arrieta, a 31-year-old researcher at the prestigious IMBV Institute of the National University of Córdoba and author of the book Vegetarianism in the political debate,

is part of a movement trying to change the country’s food guide recommendations. These are not only full of meat, but also include processed meat, which according to the World Health Organization are as carcinogenic as uranium.

“The Argentinian normal diet is way too rich in animal origin food, with cow meat in first place, following chicken, many processed meats, refined cereals, and very poor in legumes, fruit, and raw vegetables...the basic food basket, that subsidises processed foods, could be changed for a healthier and cheaper version, if only the recommendation guides would catch up with the past 30 years of research,” says Arrieta.

“I think it’s a hard challenge to become vegan in Argentina, because access to a great deal of of options is very limited. But done properly, it can be a completely healthy diet, and one that I think we will see grow more in time, because the environment and health aside, which are already very strong reasons not to eat animals, the ethical aspect will only see growth...newer generations are more sensible to the suffering of these farm animals, and give very little for traditions like asados.”

From an environmental point of view the consequences of having more than 50 million cows in the country are big, no matter how you see it. The argument that because cows in Argentina are mainly pasture fed animals, and that the same environment consumes the methane that cows emanate is a very pretty idea, but according to Arrieta, as far as the science goes, it's never been proven correct in any conditions.

Before leaving, Arrieta gives TRT World a flipside of the idea that not eating meat is a ‘bourgeois luxury’ reserved only for those who can afford to question their consumption based on information that isn't accessible to all: “In current conditions the case could be made that in some senses not eating meat is a luxury reserved for those who have guaranteed their four daily meals.

“But seen as a matter of public health, and that is what my work aims to do, the real luxury - when you take in the health, environmental, and resources consumption conditions that involve eating meat - is there. Eating meat, especially cow meat is the true luxury, and one that for many reasons we can't continue consuming as we do.”

Gabriel, a cattle rancher

Until very recently Gabriel Bracamonte had two jobs, the first taking care of almost everything at a cattle ranch near Jesus Maria, and the second in a dog rescue shelter where he was in charge of almost 40 dogs in the nearby Colonia Caroya. In the shelter, where he also lived, he formed what he thought was a friendship with his boss, a woman in her 40s with whom Gabriel would share daily vegetarian meals for over half a decade, as his boss didn’t eat meat for ethical reasons.

A month ago Gabriel confessed to his boss at the shelter that one night his dogs had chased a wild hog on the ranch and caught it. Instead of helping the hog escape, Gabriel said he killed and cooked the animal.

Immediately afterwards, and despite seven years of work, Gabriel was fired, with no legal indemnisation. His former boss even took away his personal companion at the shelter, the dog that had caught the wild hog, named Rocky.

“I couldn't understand anything, I told her because I wanted to be honest about a situation which I don’t think was wrong on my behalf, and she fired me with no further chance...but when she took my dog away, that’s what really broke my heart, for me and for the dog...imagine being the special one, to being one more out of 40… where’s the compassion there?” says Gabriel with tears in his eyes.

“I truly and totally understand the vegan point of view; I could even imagine becoming vegetarian with no problem, but I think that some people take this too far, they forget that humans are many times victims too, that some traditions are important; that sometimes in real life an animal has to die in order for others to live,” says the 34-year-old gaucho

From half a kilometre away Gabriel calls out to the cows so they come in for a picture. The 500-kilogramme animals trust Gabriel and no fear can be seen in their gestures, until they see this reporter with a camera in hand.

“The hard part of my job is when we take the calves away, that never comes easy… because you know what these calves are soon destined for [slaughter] and because many times the mothers wander for days searching, not finding… it’s hard to watch that, but it’s what my boss decides, not me,” says Gabriel.