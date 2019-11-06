Argentina in pictures: On the edge of social chaos
WORLD
9 MIN READ
Argentina in pictures: On the edge of social chaosWhen President Mauricio Macri came to power in 2015, he inherited a bad economy from his predecessor. Now he's left a more messed up economy for his successor, while public anger has reached a tipping point.
A woman searches for food in the trash in the financial district of the city of Cordoba, during rush hour. / TRTWorld
By Ignacio Conese
November 6, 2019

For the last four years, Argentina's President Mauricio Macri implemented free market, neoliberal policies to jumpstart the country's ailing economy, but the country continues to be in economic turmoil, the third major financial crisis since democracy returned in 1983.  

Macri inherited a bad economy from former president and newly elected Vice President Cristina Fernandez - with worrying levels of poverty and a high inflation rate. Four years into the presidency, Macri hasn't been able to fix the economy: almost 40 percent of the population lives in poverty, including 50 percent of the country’s infants. Nationwide unemployment is at 10 percent among the working population and more than 30 percent counting those who don’t have a steady income or job. With a devaluation of the national currency - the peso - of more than 300 percent and an inflation rate of more than 50 percent over the past year, the economy seems more like a ticking time bomb than an opportunity for foreign or local investments. 

President-elect Alberto Fernandez won the election with the promise of reversing all of these conditions but will have to have to walk on thin ice to maintain social peace, which has been challenged by decades of inequality and rising unemployment. 

Recommended
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France