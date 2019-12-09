Shortly after thousands marched in the Greek capital to commemorate the eleventh anniversary of a police shooting that killed a teenage boy on Friday, groups of black-clad youth gathered in Exarchia, a restive neighbourhood in central Athens.

The youngsters busted stones off a statue in the square, set mounds of rubbish ablaze, and geared up for clashes with the hordes of heavily-equipped riot police surrounding the neighbourhood, an area known as hub for anarchists and a safe haven for migrants and refugees.

Each year, protests and riots mark the 2008 killing of 15-year-old Alexis Grigoropoulos, who was shot dead by a police officer on December 6 of that year in Exarchia.

Police arrested 12 and detained another 48 during clashes in Exarchia, and dozens more were detained or arrested in Patras and Thessaloniki, the country’s third and second largest cities, respectively.

On Friday night, the first Molotov cocktails exploded around a bend on a residential street, and a swarm of riot police appeared near the central square. Anarchist youth hurled stones, bottles and petrol bombs. “Cops, pigs, murderers,” they chanted, scattering as a column of riot police hurtled in their direction.

When the police officers apprehended the first suspect, they pummeled him on the ground, dragging him while one hit his shins with a fire extinguisher.

They dragged him off and disappeared, allowing the young rioters to regroup and prepare themselves for more confrontations.

This year’s clashes come amid a sharp uptick in what rights groups and activists describe as police brutality, a trend that has steadily increased since Greece’s rightwing New Democracy party swept snap elections in July.

By Saturday, the left-wing Syriza party, which governed Greece between January 2015 and July of this year, had criticised the government for emboldening police violence, as had the Greek division of the Amnesty International rights group.

Syriza’s Dimitris Papadimoulis, a member of the European Parliament, said that he planned to “internationalise” the issue and accused New Democracy of taking “revenge” on leftists and other activists opposed to its policies.

“The new government is trying to hit first the young people,” Giorgos Papanikoulaou, a 25-year-old left-wing student activist, told TRT World. “They are trying to put a police state in every aspect of our lives.”

Threat to evict squats

More than 5,000 marched on Friday night, shutting down large streets in the city center and passing the Greek parliament before heading back to Exarchia.

Earlier in the day, drones flew above and large squads of police followed another demonstration as marchers made their way through downtown Athens. Although tensions were high, the protest ended without incident.

Friday’s rallies and violence also came a day after the expiry of an ultimatum set by the Greek Ministry of Citizens Protection two weeks earlier.

That ultimatum stipulated that squatted buildings—many of which provide residence to refugees and migrants—would have to evacuate on their own or face raids and evictions.

Facing criticism for weeks of escalated tensions and a spate of attacks on demonstrators, the Ministry of Citizens Protection established a new committee to monitor allegations of police violence.

Announced in late November, the five-member committee will investigate claims submitted regarding police brutality.