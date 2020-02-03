Late last year, the Russian Federation laid the groundwork for the potential starvation of millions of people in Syria’s besieged northwestern Idlib province.

Along with China, it blocked a UN Security Council resolution that would have opened up three routes for the much-needed supply of food to be delivered to opposition-held areas.

Idlib, where an estimated 3 million people have taken shelter, has been relentlessly bombed by Russian-backed Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad in the last couple of weeks.

Moscow has given Assad’s forces a clean pass to do whatever it takes to crush the rebels. Since December, artillery and jets have bombed hospitals and shelters, killing 200 people in the past week alone.

What has added to the severity of the international entanglement is the Syrian regime’s attack on Turkey’s security forces on Monday morning in which five soldiers and one civilian contractor were killed.

The incident drew the immediate ire of Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who asked Moscow to stand out of its way as Turkish forces retaliate. Turkey backs the opposition while Assad gets support from Russia.

Assad’s forces, which also have the support of Iranian militias, have pushed ahead with their offensive in recent weeks and in late January they reached the outskirts of Maaret al Numan, a strategic town where the M5 highway linking Aleppo to Damascus passes through.

This happened despite a ceasefire reached between Turkey and Russia on January 12 that guaranteed a halt on attacks on Idlib.

Turkey has built 12 military observation posts around Idlib in what is known as a demilitarised zone. It was part of a peace deal that Russia and Turkey struck at Sochi in September 2018.