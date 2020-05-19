On the evening of 4 May, people in India-administered Kashmir erupted in joy after three local photographers Dar Yasin, Mukhtar Khan and Channi Anand, who worked with a US-based news-agency Associated Press (AP), won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography.

The 20 shortlisted pictures that the prize’s Board reviewed, tell the story of a brutal military lockdown which muted over 10 million residents of disputed Kashmir for several months in August last year after India unilaterally revoked the nominal autonomy of the region.

Photographs and written word coming out of Kashmir were rare, not least because of the communication gag imposed by New Delhi. Yasin, Khan and Anand would store photographs depicting the fallout of the soul-crushing military siege in flash drives, and send them to Delhi via random, unknown passengers travelling by air.

One of the Pulitzer-winning photographs taken by Khan featured a six-year-old Muneefa Nazir. Khan's close-up shot of Muneefa - which depicts a swollen right eye inflicted upon her by an Indian paramilitary soldier last year - reveals the grim reality of life in Kashmir.

On 12 August 2019, as the Muslim-majority region observed Eid festival under a military curfew, Muneefa and her uncle Farooq Ahmad Wani set out on a motorcycle to distribute sacrificial lamb among their relatives. They came across a group of Indian paramilitary soldiers who were blocking the road with their armoured vehicles. To avoid any trouble from the troops, Wani took a sharp turn towards an alley, but he noticed two armed soldiers suddenly emerging from behind, aiming at them. One of them wielded a sling-shot. He stretched and shot it toward them, hitting Muneefa's face.

“I went blank when I saw blood all over her clothes,” recalls Wani, a shopkeeper.

The sling-shot marbles injured Muneefa’s right eye. She cried in pain.

“I saw Indian soldiers quickly getting into their vehicles and fleeing,” Wani said.

As people gathered around Muneefa, someone helped Wani plug her wound with a piece of cloth. He then rushed her to a nearby hospital.

The injury proved so severe that doctors couldn't fully retrieve her vision. “She could just see shadows dancing in front of her injured eye and nothing else,” said the girl’s father, Nazir Ahmad Wani, a cameraman at Asian News Network (ANN).

During periodical hospital visits, Muneefa was tailed by policemen in civilian clothing. “They (policemen) maintain a register where they have data of all conflict-related victims injured by bullets, pellets and marbles,” said her uncle Wani.

“They know who is visiting the hospital, which doctor and everything. And they keep copies of victims' prescriptions with them.”

Wani said undercover cops accompany the victims of police brutality to their respective doctors’ desks.

“They helped us navigate the regular patient rush, ensuring we did not have to wait for our appointment for too long,” said Wani. “We were not allowed to change our doctor without their permission. They did not let us take Muneefa outside Kashmir for specialised treatment.”

Wani said the plainclothes police made them feel caged. “It is like being on parole, with the exception that you can visit a hospital instead of a police station,” said Wani.