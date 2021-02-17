In Yemen’s six-year-old war, Marib has been a refuge to hundreds of thousands of Yemenis fleeing the violence. The city is now under intense assault by Iran-backed Houthis - civilians in the city face a humanitarian catastrophe as the rebels intensify their assault.

The last stronghold

As a result of a power struggle since 2014, Houthi rebels managed to take control of the capital Sanaa and most of the north of the country. Marib remains the last stronghold of the internationally-recognised government based in the south. The city is located between Sadaa and Sanaa, both controlled by Houthis, and its fall would be a major hit to Yemen’s leadership that has been hoping to restore the government.

The city is vital to both parties since it’s one of the few in Yemen with oil and gas production. The Houthis have been eyeing the area since they seized Sanaa in 2014 and overthrew the UN-recognised government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi the following year.

As the last line of defense for the government, around 80 percent of the population of the Marib governorate is made up of Sunnis, who are loyal to Saudi Arabia and the government.

While fighting to capture Marib, Iran-led Houthi rebels have been intensifying drone attacks into Saudi Arabia.

A Saudi-led coalition of Arab states, backed by the US, Britain, and France, has endorsed the UN-recognised government since 2015. The UN and the US have been calling the Houthis to negotiate a settlement to the war, and capturing Marib could strengthen the rebels’ hand at the negotiation table.

The displacement of hundreds of thousands

The consequences of a major showdown by the Houthis are not only limited to a potential political defeat of the government. Urging Houthis to de-escalate, the UN warns that it could put two million civilians at risk in the country, which the UN defines as the world's largest humanitarian crisis.

More recently, Houthis have been targeting government-controlled displaced camps located in the east of Marib. Two of the four camps have now been completely evacuated.