LUDHIANA — On a recent cold January morning, Charanjeet Kour’s small courtyard in Chammat, a village full of farmers in the north Indian state of Punjab, was swarmed by several dozen people.

They offered the 70-year-old woman help with sowing a crop of wheat. Just a few days ago, Charanjeet lost her only son Baljinder Singh Gill in a road accident.

32-year-old Gill was returning home from India's capital New Delhi, where he had spent four days in solidarity with tens of thousands of farmers, who are protesting India's draconian farm laws they believe favour big corporates, while putting the country's agrarian population at a serious disadvantage.

Like thousands of other farmers who have been protesting against the controversial farm laws since October last year, Gill also feared the new laws would strip them of their government guaranteed minimum support price given to selected crops.

“He was really disturbed before he left home to join protests,” recalls his mother, Charanjeet.

Gill toiled hard on his fields to pay off the debt of $17,830, which his family had incurred in their attempt to tackle the crop failures and price fluctuations.

His mother Charanjeet, a widow, was sure her hard-working son would turn around the family’s fortunes. But his untimely death has naturally dashed all her hopes of a rescue from them.

With Gill gone, there was no one left in the family to look after their farmland. The group of men who recently showed up at her door had come for the purpose of filling in for her dead son.

They worked with professional precision and within five to six hours, they had finished sowing wheat in the family's 1.5 hectare land. Before they left, they told Charanjeet that they would visit her regularly until the harvest.

Gill was on his motorbike when he had a collision with a truck. The impact killed him instantly. Apart from his mother Charanjeet, he left behind his wife and two children - they were between 5-8 years of age.

“If these volunteers would not have helped, I might have sold my land. And in Punjab, selling your ancestral land is akin to selling your soul,” Charanjeet said.

While the tragedy that befell Charanjeet and her family reflects the human cost of India's new agricultural laws, it also displays a remarkable unity among the country's farming community.

To understand what keeps the Indian farmers going, while braving all sorts of odds from police brutality to the freezing cold and the rains, TRT World visited Punjab, the north Indian state that has become the epicentre of protests since September last year.

We meet a team of farmers who are part of one of the biggest farmers' unions in India with a million members, including 80 thousand women. They are working tirelessly to keep the campaign against the controversial farm laws alive.

Crisis Managers

“We will not let even a single farmer’s family live in distress in Punjab,” said Harbans Singh, 68, a member of BKU or Bharti Kissan Union (Indian Farmers Union), a pan-India farmers’ representative organisation with local chapters across the country.

Harbans’ faction is headed by Joginder Singh Ugrahan, who along with thousands of his supporters, is camping at Tikri border, around 27 kilometres outside the capital.

Harbans was instructed to stay back in Punjab to keep the flow of men and women, money and material, going. But his main job is to manage crises like Gill’s death without delay.

For the last four months, Harbans has parked his tractor in the middle of a highway blocking a corporate-owned toll plaza outside Punjab’s business hub, Ludhiana. He is living out of his tin-cased tractor-trolley. Inside it, Harbans has hung Gill's portrait with 'martyr' written on it in bold letters.

“We have a network of volunteers in place so that protests in Delhi and life in Punjab can go on simultaneously,” said Harbans, while sifting through logbooks he maintains to record daily donations. “It is a long battle. We cannot win it if we are not organised and disciplined.”