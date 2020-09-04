Facebook has removed accounts of far-right group Patriot Prayer for violating its ban on dangerous groups or individuals.

"They were removed as part of our ongoing efforts to remove Violent Social Militias from our platform," Facebook said in response to an AFP query.

Patriot Prayer has become embroiled in recent violence pitting rival groups of protesters against one another in the northwestern city of Portland, and a follower of the group was fatally shot last weekend.

Patriot Prayer is a far-right group active in the Pacific northwest, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

"Over the past three years, the group has hosted and promoted rallies in progressive cities like Portland, frequently engaging in violence against their political opponents," the centre said in a post on its website.

"Patriot Prayer rallies regularly include the Proud Boys, a hate group, and various antigovernment extremist groups."

Media in Oregon cited an attorney for Patriot Payer founder Joey Gibson as confirming that his accounts and those of the group were removed by Facebook.

Gibson has rejected accusations that Patriot Prayer is a white supremacist group, maintaining it is a Christian organisation, according to local media.

One was an far-right activist, the other a member of the far-left Antifa movement. Both men paid with their lives after getting drawn into the anti-racism demonstrations that have shaken the US for the last three months.

Aaron Danielson, 39, a supporter of Patriot Prayer, was fatally shot last weekend in Portland, Oregon after he joined pro-Trump supporters who descended on the western US city, sparking confrontations with Black Lives Matter counter-protesters.

Five days later, the man suspected in the shooting, Michael Reinoehl, 48, was killed in the neighbouring state of Washington as police tried to arrest him on Thursday evening.

Shortly before his death, Vice News published an interview with Reinoehl, a former professional snowboarder who appears to have taken part in many of the nightly protests in Portland, according to his Instagram page.

Reinoehl appeared to acknowledge shooting Danielson in the interview.

He said on the night of the tragedy, he and a friend had ended up in a standoff with a man he claimed had a knife.

"Had I stepped forward, he would have maced or stabbed me," Reinoehl told VICE.

"I was confident that I did not hit anyone innocent and I made my exit," he added.

He said he fired his gun in self-defence.

"You know, lots of lawyers suggest that I shouldn't even be saying anything, but I feel it's important that the world at least gets a little bit of what's really going on," he said. "I had no choice. I mean, I, I had a choice. I could have sat there and watched them kill a friend of mine of colour. But I wasn't going to do that."

However one of Danielson's friends, Chandler Pappas, who was with him when he died, insists he was gunned down because he was a supporter of Patriot Prayer and was wearing a hat with the group's logo.