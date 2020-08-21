The Middle East woke up to the announcement of a controversial peace agreement between the UAE and Israel a week ago as the residents of the Gaza Strip, which is the only enclave not under Israeli occupation, woke up to another day with bombs coming from Israel.

Today marks the tenth consecutive day of Israeli bombing over Gaza, where two million Palestinians live with limited food, electricity and water supplies for years, as no Arab state has stepped up to condemn Tel Aviv’s campaign.

“For the past 10 days Israel has bombed Gaza every night, terrorising the population. In addition, the only surviving electricity power plant has run out of fuel, plunging the tiny strip into darkness and impacting on all aspects of normal life,” said Kamel Hawwash, a British-Palestinian commentator and professor, who is the Vice Chair of the British Palestinian Policy Council (BPPC).

While Israel and its Arab allies have been busy normalising their relations with the state, Tel Aviv has made the daily bombing of Palestinians the new normal in the Middle East.

“The recent agreement to normalise relations between Israel and the UAE, has not brought peace to the strip but rather made an already terrible existence worse,” Hawwash told TRT World.

While the Gaza Strip is not occupied by Israel, it has been under an intense Israeli siege since June 2007.