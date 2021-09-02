The United States on Monday brought to an end its 20-year war in Afghanistan, withdrawing its last remaining troops.

"My fellow Americans, the war in Afghanistan is now over," Biden said from the White House.

He added, "I refuse to continue a war that was no longer in the service of the vital national interest of our people".

General Kenneth McKenzie, the US commander responsible for troops in Afghanistan, announced the end of the war saying “there’s a lot of heartbreak associated with this departure. We did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out."

McKenzie also said that the US and its allies had evacuated 123,000 civilians but the military had not been able to evacuated every American citizen or Afghan ally.

What happened in the US on September 11, 2001 changed the course of history.

Two airlines flew into the World Trade Center killing nearly 3,000 people - an attack colloquially known as 9/11.

What followed was the US invasion of Afghanistan to root out Al Qaeda in 2001, which was responsible for the September 11 attacks.

The group had allegedly sought sanctuary in the country as well.

The US also toppled the Taliban government, which offered a surrender a few months later but was rejected by the US.

In 2002, the US announced Afghanistan was free of al Qaeda and its strategic goalposts moved to reconstruction of the country.

By this point, the Taliban was reorganising to launch an insurgency in the country, and so, followed years of war that claimed tens of thousands of lives.

Fast forward to 2021. After the US spent billions of dollars to support the Afghan government and its national forces, its collapse and the return of the Taliban this month was a crushing coda to the American military mission in Afghanistan, analysts say.

"The collapse of the Afghan government will have a long-lasting effect on Afghanistan. The collapse of the republic, despite it is flaws and pervasive corruption, was the shattering of many dreams of ordinary educated Afghans who no longer see a future for themselves under the Taliban regime," Sabir Ibrahimi, a non-resident scholar at NYU's centre on international cooperation, told TRT World.