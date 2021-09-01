A week after the Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, 29-year-old Afghan refugee Mohammad Nasim Azidi spent most of the time in a state of anxiety. Living in New Delhi, he learnt that his sister and her family were missing in Kabul.

Since his brother-in-law worked as a carpenter in the US embassy in Kabul, he began to fear that the Taliban might have harmed him and his family.

Azidi's search continued for two weeks until his sister called him on August 30.

"She told me she was able to escape to Qatar. She couldn't talk for a long time but called only to inform she was safe," Azidi told TRT World.

The Afghan refugees living in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar neighbourhood and adjoining areas are worried about the safety of their loved ones, who are still stuck in Afghanistan.

Although many of these refugees have come to India decades ago, areas like Tilak Nagar and Lajpat Nagar have seen a continuous influx of Afghans fleeing the war in the past two decades.

Nasim Azidi came to India three years ago. He has set up a jewellery shop in Tilak Nagar. But the business hasn't picked up and he struggles to make ends meet. He is of the opinion that no matter what the Taliban says about the safety of minorities in Afghanistan, they will be harsh on them.

“The Taliban will kill Sunnis, Shia, Hazara, Sikhs, Hindus, Christians. I am a Muslim, yet I ran away from my country. My sister is stuck there in Kabul. I have not been able to contact her for days. God alone knows where and how she must be," he added.

Delay and danger

The situation is similar for Baldev Singh, a 47-year-old Afghan refugee living in Tilak Nagar, who also fears for his family's safety in Kabul. As the Taliban took control of the streets and even areas adjoining the Kabul airport, his relatives are anxious about stepping out as they fear for their life.

“I was speaking with a relative of mine, who was recently in India and had gone back to Kabul. We had never imagined that the Taliban would come back. This has hit us like a bolt from the blue,” he told TRT World.

He even urged the Indian government to rescue the Indians stuck in Afghanistan since, with further delay, the risk to their lives only intensifies with time.

The Indian government has also ramped up its efforts to rescue people stuck in various parts of war-torn Afghanistan.

"As of August 28, a total of 550 people out of which 260 were Indians were evacuated in separate flights from Kabul," Arindam Bagchi, MEA Spokesperson informed the media. This figure does not include the Indian Embassy officials who were also evacuated.

Under the name 'Operation Devi shakti' India not only evacuated citizens using their own special flights but also facilitated the evacuation of Indian citizens through other agencies. However, citizens still stuck in Kabul have been unable to find a secure way out.

Sukhbir Singh, a Sikh stuck in Gurudwara Karte Parwan in Kabul, believes that the promises made by the Taliban of protecting the minorities are nothing but a hollow assurance. “There are 300 Sikhs/Hindus in Kabul right now. The situation is precarious. Currently, we are living in a state of fear. The Taliban has given us assurances but we don’t know how they are going to behave tomorrow”, he told TRT World.

Mansa Singh, who is also stranded along with Sukhbir Singh in the same Gurudwara, says that people are ready to leave everything behind, including their lifetime savings, to find a possible safe exit.