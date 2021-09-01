After the culmination of the United States' longest war, Kabul fell to the Taliban on August 15. As a result, Biden faced the Saigon moment – with diplomats being airlifted out of the US Embassy – while many Afghans were likewise desperate to escape the country. On the other side, the Taliban tried to project a more tolerant attitude, unlike during their previous rule between 1996 and 2001.

To strike a moderate tone, the Taliban vowed to respect women “within the framework of Islamic law.” During their past governance, women had been suspended from work and girls were banned from school. Gender apartheid was codified. Naturally, people have had their reservations concerning recent promises given such a background.

But what does “within the framework of Islamic law” mean exactly?

Initial thoughts will likely revolve around modern-day patriarchal heaven that would not go amiss in a Hollywood movie. Regrettably, this comes from a lack of nuance and misunderstanding of the relationship between Islam and women.

From a religious perspective, the Prophet Muhammed says, "Seeking knowledge is an obligation upon every Muslim." Today, 3.7 million children in Afghanistan are out of school, and 60 percent of them are girls. Moreover, while both partners should be free to ask for a divorce, the man-favoured system impedes Afghan women from exercising that right. The Quran also teaches that a woman has a right to work and keep her earnings. Still, the number of working women in Afghanistan for 2019 is 22 percent. Furthermore, the World Health Organization reveals that almost 90 percent of the women in the country were exposed to at least one form of violence. What happened to “paradise lies under the feet of mothers''?

This hypocrisy and the colonialist interference in the region have led to Morton’s fork situation for the women. When the Taliban talks about religious rules, the world seamlessly accepts their Islamic narrative. Subsequently, the image of an abandoned and to-be-protected Muslim woman conveniently remerges. As she is now in danger, her only salvation became another holier-than-thou.

The European Parliament stated that "For Afghan women and girls, this means systemic and brutal oppression in all aspects of life." Meanwhile, Greece completed its 40-km fence border with Turkey to prevent a possible migration wave. And Estonia, for its part, is ready to accept a whopping30 Afghan refugees.